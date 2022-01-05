This was Tristan Thompson’s public apology to Khloé Kardashian for having a child with another woman

Weeks ago it was reported that Tristan thompson I accept that had an affair with another woman when he was a partner of Khloé Kardashian; fruit of that relationship with Maralee nichols, the NBA player received the arrival of his third son; It was Thompson himself who now confirmed the news and in a message to him made a public apology to Khloé for the harm she has caused her; This is what the basketball player said.

On December 1, it was announced that Maralee nichols had given birth and with it, the identity of the baby’s father was revealed, after she filed a claim for child support against Tristan thompson, as published by the Daily mail. However, the NBA player waited about a month to confirm paternity Y make a public apology to Khloé Kardashian for having a child with another woman and romantically involved with Maralee when they were a couple.

Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloé Kardashian

Tristan thompson, 30, used her Instagram account to confirm that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby and in turn, for apologize to Khloé Kardashian for her actions. The athlete wrote: “Today, the results of the paternity tests reveal that I had a son with Maralee Nichols (…) I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our son in a friendly manner. “

He went on to say: “I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal., both in private and in public. “Immediately afterwards, he addressed his former partner, Khloé, to whom I send an apology because his relationship with Maralee, since got involved with her and conceived the baby when she was a socialite couple.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I have caused you (…) You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years ”. He added: “I have the greatest respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think (…) once again, I’m really sorry”.

Maralee reported to a judge that she was romantically involved with Tristan thompson the weekend of her 30th birthday and that, as a result of that encounter, she became pregnant. The basketball player accepted that he had an affair with her but denied being the father of her baby, that’s why he demanded a DNA test.