This we know about the supposed girlfriend of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández

For Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez 2021 was one of the worst years, as it was made public his divorce from Saran Kohan, the mother of his two children. To say goodbye to one of the most complex years of his life, the Mexican footballer enjoyed a well-deserved vacation, and apparently, he did not do it alone, but in very good company. According to various media reports, the 33-year-old forward spent the end of the year with his new girlfriend, a young woman whose only name is known, Nicole.

© @ ch14_ Javier Hernández would be giving himself a new opportunity in love

According to the morning of Univision, the player’s partner has Ecuadorian roots, in addition to being a single mother. So far neither ‘Chicharito’ nor his supposed girlfriend have made their relationship official, but some media say they would already have several months together. The journalist Nelsie Carrillo indicated in her social networks that Nicole would be the same young woman with whom the Mexican would have been captured a few months ago in a hotel in Beverly Hills. But back then, it was said that the young woman he was on that date with was the influencerCaitlyn Chase.

In his profile, where he has not yet shared photos with Nicole, Javier took a discreet look at his days off and presumed that he had skied on water for the first time in his life.