This Wednesday Governor Kathy Hochul presents her speech on the situation in New York State | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

it starts to rain.Rafael: a lot of caution withThat icy cold outside forfirst time will pronouncespeech on the situation ofbeen before the assembly ofnew york, i mean thegovernor hochul,he will do it with social distanceYou will explain the challenge for theevictions during thispandemic.We are going to connect with Isabel.what is anticipated going tocomment the governor for thisfirst time offering yourspeech?isabel: good morning and happy new yearnew to you. I tell you thatthere will be many topics, they willdifferent points that aretreating the governor, inhalf of this increase in casesof coronavirus by variantand the governor will have tooffer this speech on the daytoday known as directionstatus status for thisyear 2022 before this legislaturecontrolled by the Democrats andwho will have decisionsimportant things to take this year.this speech known asstate directorate, is aannual speech that 50state constitutions orfifty states requirehow did his plans forthis year in the state that isserving. the governor hassaid that these last fourto face how to increasevaccination in the state, helpto affected tenants withthe pandemic and there is much more todo and enter the list betweenthe points it will deal with arefor example help or reliefeconomic by the covid assingle subsidy for smallbusinesses and tenants. the topicfrom marijuana, changecliatic and billwhich includes child careuniversal childhood vaccinationand criminal justice reform.the legislature will have untilApril to be able to approve thisproject that presents thegovernor who is in the millionsof millions, a projectpromising and this will be1:00 pm to bepresenting at the assembly ofthe state amara againyork. you can see it liveentering the website ofenter a new univision