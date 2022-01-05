To earn 2.5 million dollars in America, which Oribe Peralta will now earn in El Salvador

Oribe Peralta would go on to earn much less money in El Salvador.

Former striker of Chivas and from America, Oribe Peralta, I would leave Mexican soccer to sign with him Alliance of El SalvadorThis according to the media in that country, which would move away from the glamor and high salaries that are handled in the MX League.

According to Forbes, Oribe Peralta went on to earn about $ 2.5 million a year in the America, which placed him as one of the highest-paid players on the continent, and then went on to earn close to $ 1.3 million in Chivas practically without playing.

However now Oribe Peralta would earn about $ 6,000 a month, which would translate into a contract of 72,000 pesos a year, a figure that would be achieved in the event that an agreement such as that of players like Carlos “Gullit” Peña, who would have been the highest paid player in that country.

The problem that Oribe Peralta would generate in El Salvador

Oribe PeraltaLike other Mexican players, they have been harshly criticized by the Mexican press. The Savior because they earn three or four times more than what a Salvadoran footballer earns, which would generate great annoyance for local players.