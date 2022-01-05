Traveling from the United States ?: These countries are not recommended

The high numbers of contagion in several Caribbean countries are alerting the aeronautical authorities of various nations, so that their citizens do not travel, with very severe warnings. One of those countries is Aruba, which although it has one of the best beaches in the world, Eagle Beach, is currently in jeopardy of the recovery of its tourism.

This week the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) urged Americans to “avoid traveling to Aruba” due to a “very high level of the pandemic.” Its new classification of “Level 4” means more than 500 new cases for every 100,000 people in the population during the last 28 days.

“Due to the current situation in Aruba, even fully vaccinated travelers can be at risk of contracting and spreading variants,” the CDC said in a travel health advisory published Jan. 4.

In late November, the CDC and the State Department had already warned Americans to “reconsider traveling to Aruba” due to health conditions in the Caribbean nation. A decision that would affect the flights of the Aruba Airlines company, which barely announced the return of such popular routes as the Managua-Havana one.

In recent months, the CDC has also discouraged travel to Trinidad and Tobago and the Cayman Islands, as well as to numerous destinations in Europe and Africa, including Malta, Moldova, and Sweden. In addition to the Nordic countries Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway. Other countries included in CDC Tier 4 include France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

THE CASE OF CUBA TO FLY FROM THE UNITED STATES

Although Cuba’s statistics remain stable compared to other countries in the air, the little by little increase in cases keeps North American centers alert. The island also does not escape from the countries “moderate” and marked by the CDC.

Cuba is designated as “Level 2: Moderate” because the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants continues to grow in the last month. For this reason, the island rose to this level of greater attention for North American travelers or who reside there. In addition to Cuba, Gabon and Guatemala rose. Cuba’s worst position had been at level 3, which is high risk.

Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to contract and spread. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers could have a higher risk of contracting and possibly spreading some variants, ”they said from the North American health agency.

Original content here is published under these license terms: X License Type: Non-commercial, Attribution, no Derivative work License Abstract: You may copy this content, and re-publish it in an unmodified form for non-commercial purposes, provided you include an overt attribution to the author (s). You are not permitted to create derivative works. License URL: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/