Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloé Kardashian after having another child

(CNN) – Tristan Thompson revealed that he is the father of a newborn son and apologized to Khloé Kardashian.

The Sacramento Kings basketball player posted a note on his Instagram stories Monday stating that a paternity test showed he had a child in December with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote. “Now that paternity is established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both in public and in private.”

Thompson specifically apologized to Kardashan, who is the mother of his three-year-old daughter, True, and with whom he was allegedly in a relationship when he became involved with Nichols.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” she wrote. “You do not deserve the pain and humiliation I have caused you. You do not deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not aligned with the way I see you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you,” he added. “Regardless of what you may think. Once again, I’m so sorry.”

A representative for Kardashian declined to comment with CNN.

Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s relationship

The couple’s tumultuous relationship was documented in “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Kardashian learned that Thompson had been unfaithful to her a few days before she gave birth, later followed by an accusation that she dated family friend Jordyn Woods.

Thompson and Kardashian reportedly split over the summer.

The paternity test came after Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson in Los Angeles last year.

Thompson also has a 5-year-old son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.