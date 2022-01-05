Uriel Antuna assures that he did not feel clothed and confident in Chivas | Sports Liga MX

Uriel antuna offered his first words as an official player of Cruz Azul, where he spoke of what he lived in Chivas pointing out that the board did not trust him enough.
“The truth is that I never felt in a certain way so protected it can be said, that they had that confidence in me because well at least with the technicians I always had that good communication that they told me things up front”.
“Well, the truth is that I have no complaints, I never had anything against them, I don’t know if they against me, yes. If there I had some carelessness, as it could have happened to anyone, but you have to learn from the best and from mistakes. What in the end is what makes you learn.
“You learn from mistakes and that’s what happened to me and I had to learn the hard way and you have to correct those mistakes that mark you out in some way. Sometimes even the press itself focuses much more on what you do wrong. that in what you do good “, indicated Uriel Antuna.
Uriel Antuna sees Cruz Azul wants to erase his bad image
“It is a way of playing with which I identify and I like you because of the direct way and I feel that I adapt a little more to my way of playing. The adaptation of getting used to how the team is playing to issues of fixed tactics rather than nothing is that but the adaptation is going very well I feel comfortable and happy just a little bit the height is a little different but nothing out of the ordinary “.
Antuna and Mayorga praise Cruz Azul after arriving in the Mexican capital