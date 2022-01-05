Uriel Antuna puts pressure on his teammates from Cruz Azul ahead of the 2022 Closing Tournament

Uriel Antuna was introduced as a new Cruz Azul player and ended up sending a strong message to his teammates in the previous match for the Clausura 2022.

January 04, 2022 · 18:20 hs

Uriel Antuna was announced as a new Cruz Azul player late and in his presentation he surprised his teammates with his first demand for the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

After leaving Chivas de Guadalajara as part of the exchange for the signing of Roberto Alvarado, the Sorcerer surprised fans by choosing to sign for the Machine Celeste despite the existence of the offer from Santos Laguna.

Faced with this situation, after being announced in the cement institution with an ingenious video, Uriel Antuna ended up exposing his colleagues and demanded that they obtain the much-desired Tenth.

“Let’s go the Machine. Together for the tenth,” wrote the far right through the story of his Instagram profile, waiting to get titles in his next stage in Liga MX.

For his part, Alejandro Mayorga, who was also part of the exchange between Chivas and Cruz Azul, was also presented with another ingenious video in which the role of the CM of the La Noria entity stands out.

In this way, Cruz Azul made official the arrival of two more players who will be made available to Juan Reynoso Guzmán while waiting for them to become stars of Liga MX.