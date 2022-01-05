Uriel Antuna’s ungrateful gesture after leaving Chivas

Uriel Antuna did not leave Chivas with a good taste.

January 04, 2022 18:23

Uriel antuna has already been officially announced as a new player of the Blue Cross, and according to the journalist Jesús Hernández, the reason for his departure from Chivas It would have been due to indiscipline issues, so the club sought his destiny by all possible means.

More news from Uriel Antuna: They kicked him out of Chivas for partying and that’s how Uriel Antuna celebrated the new year in CDMX

Despite your actions, Uriel antuna he was not at all happy with the fans and some players of Chivas, because in an interview for TUDN he stated that he did not feel sheltered, but that he was able to speak directly with the coaches he had in Chivas.

Uriel antuna He assured that he did not feel that they trusted him ChivasBesides, he also criticized the media, whom he accused of focusing only “on what you do badly, not on what you do good,” and said that he wants to change the image of how the press says it is.

More news from Uriel Antuna: Uriel Antuna never wanted to continue in Chivas and he did not want to go to Cruz Azul

Uriel Antuna’s numbers in Chivas

Uriel antuna He arrived at Chivas at the end of 2019. Since then he has played 64 games, in which he scored 6 goals and gave 9 assists. Despite not being the figures that correspond to the 11 million dollars that according to Transfermarkt paid for him, his performance in Chivas he has been the most productive in clubs in his career.