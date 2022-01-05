Uruguayan press rules out Brian Ocampo’s arrival at Club América

Negotiations between America Y Brian Ocampo days after starting the Grita Mexico Closing Tournament 2022, where the board, headed by the sports president, Santiago Banos, continues to move its cards to strengthen the squad in order to be more competitive in the contest.

According to Uruguayan media, the signing of the 22-year-old footballer is complicating the whole of the Eagles, they even affirm that the interest of River plate It is a pure story, so we will have to wait if the Azulcremas high command straighten the negotiations to bring in what is considered one of the new South American jewels.

It is worth mentioning that Brian is a free agent after not renewing his contract with him. Uruguay National; However, the rumor circulates that Ocampo would have asked Club América for four million dollars (mdd) to divide it between him, his representatives and the squad Tricolor, a situation that is not to the liking of ours.

And it is that aside Brian Ocampo wants to give a small percentage of his letter to the National of Uruguay as a thank you for the support they gave him, however, the Eagles do not agree to share their federative rights, so we will have to wait for what ends this negotiation that said by Uruguayan media begins to get complicated.

It should be noted that so far the Azulcrema entity has presented Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos as their reinforcements for the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, a campaign in which they will seek to take the title as it happens, otherwise it is likely that several heads will roll, mainly that of Santiago Solari, team technician.