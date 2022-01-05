Verizon and AT&T agree to postpone 5G for air safety

The Federal Aviation Administration (FCC) had requested to postpone for two weeks the deployment of the 5th generation of mobile networks (called 5G) because they are concerned that said signal could interfere with aircraft instruments when operating. in the same frequency range used by aircraft radio altimeters, which are the devices that measure the distance between the aircraft and the ground. The information from these instruments feeds various automated safety systems that are used to help pilots land in low visibility conditions, in the presence of dense fog, storms or at night, as well as being used in multiple aircraft operations.

The sudden turn of events came as the FAA prepared to issue a fold of flight restrictions, the consequences of which worried US airlines.

In a letter addressed to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which is in charge of regulating communications and granting licenses in the US, the FAA stated that if the new technology is implemented, cargo and commercial flights are likely to cease at night. and on any day the pilot has poor visibility. A measure that, according to experts, would affect 32 million passengers a year at a cost of 1.6 billion dollars in lost wages and productivity, as some 345,000 flights were interrupted. The operating cost of the abrupt 5G rollout would be $ 1.7 billion for the airline industry.

The FAA thanked AT&T and Verizon for agreeing to the delay and said it hopes to use the time to address security concerns around airports and to be able to reduce the flight disruptions associated with the rollout of 5G.

Last year, the FCC awarded the 3.7 to 3.8 GHz band frequencies to AT&T and Verizon who offered billions of dollars.

The pilots’ union had also requested a delay in the use of the new signal at some airports.

Aviation safety specialists argue that aviation and 5G can coexist, it only takes time to find solutions to possible safety concerns.

US airlines have protested against the potential costs they will have to bear and have asked the authorities to find a quick solution.

