Veytas Bakery prepares Rosca de Reyes

In the basement of a restaurant in Jackson Heights, preparations begin for an important date in the traditions of Mexico and the rest of the Hispanic world: El Día de los Reyes Magos.

“We started from 3 in the morning, to start doing because there is a lot of demand and these days are very good for business,” explained Juan Veyta, owner of Veyta’s Restaurant and Bakery.

For eight years, Veyta’s restaurant has been baking the Rosca de Reyes during the month of January. It is an authentic recipe from Atlixco, Puebla, the place where Juan Veyta was born.

Veyta.

Bread is popular during the weeks before “Day of the Kings.” Orders are piling up… they bake 450 bagels for the celebration.

“Many people like it, they like tradition, they like bread, they like the way we Mexicans live our traditions,” said Cecilia López, manager of Veyta Restaurante

During its preparation, the flour dough is mixed with flavors of orange, vanilla, sugar and salt. It is then stretched and filled with sugar, cinnamon, and walnuts.

Several plastic figures that symbolize the baby Jesus are hidden in the bread. It is finished with fruits and more sugar to bake for 25 minutes at a temperature of 320 degrees.

And the end result is the rosca de Reyes, a circular bread that is filled with peanuts, walnuts and raisins.

Rosca de Reyes.

“At the family reunion they cut her off and surprise, whoever gets the doll already knows that for the two of the candelaria the tamales and the atole,” added Veyta.

The celebration does not end here, it continues on February 2 to celebrate Candlemas Day, where families meet again to enjoy a great dinner.