Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Wednesday, January 5

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Planetary energy prompts you to finish everything that you have left unfinished. Focus on producing more, especially when it comes to your work. You have people by your side who will demand more of you. It is time to take a closer look at problems so that you can solve them effectively. Lucky numbers: 31, 29, 10.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

What you refuse to solve will haunt you until you solve it. You have to accept and work with your flaws and your strengths so that you can make positive changes in your life. It is imperative that you take time to meditate on any past trauma that may be affecting you. Lucky numbers: 6, 4, 22.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

A lot of positive energy surrounds you now. Nothing and no one can stop you from doing what you want. You will now be in those of having fun, in making the best of life. Do not forget about your obligations that could be in danger at this time in your life. Lucky numbers: 16, 28, 15.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your senses are heightened, which will lead to a great transformation in the mental aspect. A part of you dies to make way for a new person. It is time to look inside yourself, to search the depths of your being and discover what really makes you feel at peace with yourself. Lucky numbers: 11, 3, 28.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Everything related to your intimate life and family is emphasized. A new home could be on the agenda taking into account also the tastes and desires of those you love. Past events come to light for you to realize that many of them still affect you and you can overcome them. Lucky numbers: 33, 47, 5.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

Now you attract like a magnet people who will help you greatly both in your work and on a personal level. If you are married, it is time to closely examine that relationship and resolve conflicts that may be affecting it. Group activities are highly favored. Lucky numbers: 51, 20, 8.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Your life speeds up. You will get involved in all kinds of activities and those things or activities completely different from what you have done so far will catch your attention. Your world of friends is exalted and you will not lack good company. From friendship you can move on to love. Lucky numbers: 40, 32, 19.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Any new experience will be one of intellectual enrichment. It is imperative to break with the routine and begin to experiment in everything that until now you have not dared to do. Everything that is travel, new studies, meeting new people and getting involved in different activities, is exalted. Lucky numbers: 34, 47, 29.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

It is time to examine carefully, if what you are carrying out in your life is really what satisfies and suits you. You will like to get involved in social activities where you will be the host, since you will be in the position to make a good impression on other people. Lucky numbers: 50, 8, 11.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You reorganize yourself to be able to move forward successfully since the position you achieve in your work will be very important to you personally. You will acquire new responsibilities and greater rewards. Your career, your place in society, is important to you. Lucky numbers: 18, 2, 25.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Excellent period to recharge your physical and spiritual batteries. The personal is now more important. You take care of yourself in all aspects. You will project yourself very confident so you will be able to make a very good impression on other people. Lucky numbers: 7, 30, 21.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

It is time to work and cooperate with those who work alongside you. You will like to get involved in activities or projects with other people, especially if they are for a charitable purpose. It is imperative to know in depth those people with whom you interact on a daily basis. Lucky numbers: 48, 1, 13.