Watch out for Chainlink’s upside potential; Jumping 30% in January By Investing.com







By Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – Today, it rises above double digits and, in the last 4 days of the month, it has appreciated more than 30%. it remains attractive to investors.

According BeInCrypto, the network exceeded more than 1,000 integrations and obtained more than 75,000 million TVS (total insured value).

Chainlink protocols are used by many of the most popular blockchain networks, such as (AVAX), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), (ETH), and (MATIC). Even large companies such as AccuWeather, Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 Web Services, Google (NASDAQ 🙂 Cloud Platform or Swisscom (SIX 🙂 have used this network.

Chainlink could go as high as $ 67, he says Cryptobriefing.com.

This media notes that “the relative strength index is currently around 48, which reinforces the optimistic outlook. This indicator generally remains in the 40-90 range with the 40-50 zone acting as significant support in an uptrend ”.

“The recent RSI bounce from the 42 level suggests that Chainlink is still in a bull market and has more legs to climb,” he concludes.

Follow the evolution of Chainlink here: https://es.investing.com/crypto/chainlink