“We are afraid”: Gelena Solano talks about the alarm in New York for the omicron variant | Shows El Gordo y La Flaca

they forgot things.lili: kisses.we did not want to correct youbeginning.well, my people.many major cities inUnited States have seenaffected by the new variantof covid19.clarissa: í.our live partnerfrom new york he doesn’t say howaffects the city thatdo.we thought this wouldfinished.reporter: my skinny beauty …Not at all.this is very bad.they can see it. we are at 32degrees and feels 26. there arelots of salt on the pavementbecause a storm is expectedof snow this week. there area vaccination center wherepeople can come toget vaccinated.fear of rapid propagationof the new variant has athe whole world and new yorkquite stressed out. delays,suspended flights. Manythey are closing their doors forthese days.see what I prepare for you.New York is burning.the wave of the variantomicronhas made it reach a newrecord in new cityyork causing cancellations andnumerous activities that havechanged their dates due tothis.>> I don’t think we’ll go back tolive what we saw in 2020 and2021 because although thecoronavirus is part ofour life, we don’tsome stores or wereclosed due to contagions.the concert ofHermanos Jonas.New York breathes againan air of fear.>> I just put thethird dose.all is a variant …reporter: authoritiesdo everything possible so that thepeople come out to wear theirthird dose and get thecovid19 test.the ranks are immense inany kidney of this citywhere there are thousands of peopleinfected daily. thetour of the three kingsby the company of new yorkwill carry out sohabitual.various shows ofbroadway closed their doors,Among them, Harry Potter.the restaurants areclosing one after another becauseyour employees are contaminatingand they are running out almost withoutpersonal.the same thing happens in bars andnight clubs.>> I am worried and I thinkthe disease led toto stay.reporter: luckily, thistime, the quarantine is soonly five days.the mayor assures that bynow there is no total closureas it happened a few months agoIn this city.this is what happens in theNew York City.there are many people who knowthey are infecting.people who work in therestaurants and museums, and inbroadway shows.they are short staffed andthey have to close their doorsfor a few days. as he saidthe mayor of new york … thecity ​​is not going to close.we have to learn to livewith the variant. I have notgiven, but I walk with a fearterrible.lili: it’s going to give us all …in the end, I thinkmain is learning to livetaking the exams.making sure that if you are going tofind an older person …clarissa: vitamins,eating and exercising …lili: the covid19 came toto stay.science thought that this didfinished.that is the concern ofall of us…How science was solost!but we must move forward.how is this new york countrywhole.this to the whole world.reporter: here went thetourists.there are no tourists.lili: people are scared