‘We had a good time’; Pollo Briseño responds to Uriel Antuna

In Chivas The statements of Uriel Antuna did not go down well, who already as a player of the Blue Cross He assured that he did not feel wrapped in the Guadalajara, the answer came from Antonio Briseño, who said that the team has a ‘good vibes’ and that there are times when they have to put limits with some elements.

“I think we are a very humble team, hard worker, that sometimes we had a good time, we always respect the partner and try to help him as much as possible. I did not listen to Uriel’s statement, but when I personally when i arrived i felt very goodAfter two days I had messages from my teammates inviting me to lunch, dinner, and I think the same has happened around all the players who have arrived, “he said. Briseño.

“Chivas at the end of the day is pure Mexican And we know our customs and that makes the dressing room very good compared to others, I have already had to be with a foreigner, we are very close, to such a degree that we are very good vibes with everyone and sometimes you have to put those limitations or speak loudly with some guys, it’s very healthy and very good. “

Antuna lasted a year in Chivas and he had to suffer between indiscipline, punishments and casualties, which ended up leaving the club.

Motivate Atlas title

Briseño He also spoke of the title of the Atlas, and said that today more than ever he wants to be Champion with Chivas.

“The only thing I can tell you is that today more than ever I want to be champion with Chivas, already, this tournament, because I have pride. Today those who never want to be a champion with this club and demonstrate the greatness of this team ”, he added.

The start of the Closing 2022 and you know that Chivas must always contend for the title.

“Chivas must always be fighting there for the title. I should not say it here but on the court, propose, solid defense, the more solid you are a candidate for the title. Chivas It should always be because history and the fans demand it, ”he commented.

Chivas prepares to debut in this 2022 receiving this Sunday at Mazatlan FC