What is the Android Enterprise Recommended seal

Android Enterprise Recommended, the certification for mobiles with a clear business orientation.

Mobile devices acquire a constant presence in our lives, not only in the personal aspect, but also in the professional one. Working in good conditions, guaranteeing high levels of safety, is something that cannot be waived. You probably don’t know it, but Google has the seal Android Enterprise Recommended, which aims ensure a series of standards that make your work mobiles safe devices. What devices meet the requirements of Android Enterprise Recommended.?

Android Enterprise Recommended, what is it?

This stamp, released in 2018, is not only available for mobile phones, but also for other devices such as tablets. But if we focus on the smartphones, the Android Enterprise Recommended is a series of tools and services with which Google certifies security and update standards. It should be remembered that this operating system is incorporated in many different brands. Since the arrival of Chinese mobile phones on the market, this figure has skyrocketed almost exponentially.

But one of the functions of this seal is that it enables the phones that are in this program to can be managed and monitored in a unique way. Something very useful in the case of a large company.

Let’s take an example, each employee of the company will have a mobile device and they will have 10 common apps. With Android Enterprise Recommended all mobiles they can have these apps installed at the same time, without needing to do it one by one.

But also, Android Enterprise Recommended it has many more functions. For example, encrypts contained data end-to-end, which is an important step in security. It also avoids identity theft, something essential in many companies, which in this way will not compromise the privacy of your data. It also allows malicious software or malvere, which can compromise data integrity.

Job profiles

On many occasions, employees use their personal phone as a work tool, known as BYOD or Bring Your Own Device. Another of the functions of the telephones that have the seal Android Enterprise Recommended it is the one of the creation of profiles. This is a way of using the phone that only provides advantages, because personal data and apps do not mix with that of that work environment. When the employee is not in their working hours, it is as simple as deactivating that profile and being able to enjoy their phone as always.

It is convenient to make a point in the way in which the devices can be managed within the business environment. The COPE models, Corporate Owned, Personally Enabled or COBO, Company Owned, Business Only, are used when it is the company that puts a mobile device at the service of the employee. In all these variants, the seal Android Enterprise Recommended makes it possible to work with greater security, fluency and in a much more professional way. We could say that the devices under this seal have a very convenient extra.

Updates, a priority issue

One of the strengths of the telephones hosted by Android Enterprise Recommended is to be able to receive security patches and updates to your operating system on a regular basis. Keeping your mobile up to date is the only way to guarantee higher security and high performance. We once again insist on the importance of keeping the data handled on a business mobile safe. A leak or a simple security hole can lead to serious losses.

Mobile devices eligible for Android Enterprise Recommended

In the updated one, the brands that They are approved by Google. Just take a look at the web that Android has enabled. 237 are the models that are currently approved under this seal. Manufacturers such as Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Nokia or Google’s own, meet with the approval of the Mountain View company.

It is curious to see that we can search for devices not only by brands, but by criteria such as geographic region, version of the operating system, being the starting Android 7, screen size or RAM, which must be a minimum of 2 GB. This allows companies or those who wish to start this program, to know what type of device they want to be able to work. Or, if the mobiles that your employees already have are capable of guaranteeing minimum security standards or allowing, for example, the creation of profiles. Do you remember the BYOD models we talked about before?

The Google guarantee in your hand

The certification Android Enterprise Recommended makes it possible to create much safer work environments, also providing much more advanced possibilities. Therefore, having mobile Android Enterprise Recommended gives access to:

Advanced security solutions.

Frequent operating system updates.

Creation of work and personal profiles.

Centralized device management.

Having these tools at hand allows not only work in a safe and practical way, but to give an image of commitment much more in line with the times that we have had to live. It must go in line with a society that is increasingly digitized, and in which the specific weight of mobile devices is increasing.

