Who is Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s new girlfriend with whom he would replace Karol G

Karol G and Anuel AA they were in a couple for many years. Although it seemed that their love was eternal, it finally came to an end long ago and that saddened the fans of both. However, both of them have mentioned that they have a very good relationship but that they are just friends. Each one has already rebuilt their lives separately.

The Colombian artist has been very focused on her professional life and all her successes. But Anuel has been related to the young artist known on social networks as ‘Yailin, the most viral’. Recently, she shared a video where they are seen very close together at an evening with friends. In addition, it is said that the rapper would have given him expensive gifts recently.

Yailin La Más Viral is a Dominican urban music singer who also has a great passion for dance. The young woman was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in a family where there are several doctors. Because of this he thought about studying medicine before becoming a singer. She began participating as a dancer in music videos for some artists in her country. In that medium he met people from the industry, until he decided to lean towards singing. Currently he performs his interpretations in urban genre, especially reggaeton and dembow.

In 2019, the new affair of Anuel AA signed with the Akino Mundial Music label and began recording record material. Among his songs are “Booty”, “Rico”, “Something that falls in love” and “Chata”. Each song has more than 100,000 views on its YouTube channel. On his Instagram account, he has the same amount but in followers.

Source: Instagram @yailinlamasviraarl

In 2020, Yailin presented the single “Who is robbing me?” together with the urban music interpreter from his native country, Haraca Kiko, and thus became a rage on TikTok. That same year, he participated in the Dominican Republic radio program Alofoke, where he spoke about how he handles himself on social networks, in terms of the work he does with commercial brands. In 2021, he presented the song “Depósito de leche” with official video on his YouTube channel.