Who is Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s new girlfriend with whom he would replace Karol G

Karol G and Anuel AA they were in a couple for many years. Although it seemed that their love was eternal, it finally came to an end long ago and that saddened the fans of both. However, both of them have mentioned that they have a very good relationship but that they are just friends. Each one has already rebuilt their lives separately.

The Colombian artist has been very focused on her professional life and all her successes. But Anuel has been related to the young artist known on social networks as ‘Yailin, the most viral’. Recently, she shared a video where they are seen very close together at an evening with friends. In addition, it is said that the rapper would have given him expensive gifts recently.

