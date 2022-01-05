Who were the rich and famous scammed by Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her family leave federal court after an American jury found Holmes guilty at his fraud trial in San Jose, California, United States, on January 3, 2022. REUTERS / Brittany Hosea-Small

The Condemnation of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes, has brought a bit of justice to the people it defrauded, but the wealthy and often famous investors he seduced long ago gave up all hope of getting their money back.

Among its most prominent victims are the media mogul Rupert murdoch, which lost $ 125 million, and the DeVos family, including the United States Secretary of Education during the Trump administration, Betsy DeVos, which invested 100 million dollars.

Other important figures who contributed money are the former US Secretary of State Henry kissinger, who invested 3 million dollars, the former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, who lost $ 85 million, and the owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, which invested a million dollars, according to Daily mail.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch. REUTERS / Mike Segar / File Photo

The walton family, owner of Walmart, was also one of the victims. They invested $ 150 million in Theranos.

One of the early investors was Murdoch, who led a series A funding round of $ 5.8 million in February 2005, when the company was called Real-Time Cures.

Holmes assiduously courted Murdoch. The journalist’s book The Wall Street Journal John carreyrou reveals a meeting at Murdoch’s ranch in California, where the businessman was “surprised” by the bodyguards she had, while he only had one.

“When he asked why he needed it, he replied that his board of directors insisted on it,” writes Carreyrou, according to the Daily Mail.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger TING SHEN / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOPHOTO



The journalist released the story about the foundations of Theranos in 2015 in a publication in The Wall Street Journal, owned by Murdoch.

When Holmes read the story, he asked Murdoch to stop publishing it.

“You personally approached the owner of The Wall Street Journal to try to cancel the article”said Robert Leach, an assistant US attorney, at the trial during Holmes’ questioning.

“I did it”Holmes replied.

Carreyrou’s report brought Theranos down and Murdoch’s money lost.

Holmes was found guilty of fraud Monday in a court of California, in a case that has exposed the Silicon Valley business culture.

San José, California, United States, on January 3, 2022 in this robot portrait of the room. REUTERS / Vicki Behringer

The jury concluded that Holmes was guilty of cheat investors to put money in their startup based in that area of ​​California, which promised revolutionize blood tests with tools that are faster and cheaper than those used by traditional laboratories.

Holmes was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was found not guilty of four others.

It also exempted the executive from other charges and he was unable to reach an agreement on several of the eleven charges he faced.

Each charge can carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of about $ 250,000. In addition, it would be forced to return the money to those who have been scammed.

Elizabeth Holmes listens as the court clerk reads before Judge Edward Dávila that she has been found guilty of four of the 11 counts in her fraud trial at the Robert F. Peckham U.S. Courthouse in San José, California, United States, on January 3. from 2022 in this robot portrait of the living room. REUTERS / Vicki Behringer

The decision was known after seven days of deliberations by the twelve members of the jury (eight men and four women).

The magistrate asked them to continue deliberating and to take as much time as necessary, “without haste.”

Holmes, 37, faces the possibility of spending years in jail, in a case that has drawn a line between technological innovation and criminal dishonesty.

The former Silicon Valley fiancé founded Theranos at age 19. It claimed that the company would revolutionize the industry for diagnostic tests with machines that could deliver rapid results with just a few drops of blood, a project that attracted very important investors and made her a multimillionaire at age 30.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

