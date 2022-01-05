Why did the exchange go down?

The pass market for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament is open until next February. But nevertheless, The intention of Cruz Azul is to define their registrations as soon as possible, and thus not have to lose a third of the contest in adapting the signings to the height of Mexico City and his companions at La Noria.

Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira, Christian Tabó and Carlos Rodríguez are the five reinforcements that the Cement Machine has so far. The last of them has not yet been officially presented, but he is already training with his teammates after arriving from Rayados in exchange for Luis Romo.

However, before leaving for Monterrey and bartering for Charly, Romo was able to reach the archrival, the UANL Tigers. The column of SanCadilla in the newspaper Reforma Cancha, assured that the feline team offered for the midfielder before the Gang. The celestial board was willing to accept the offer, but not the university player who could arrive.

“Tigres asked the price and saw that it was expensive and He tried to make an exchange for Carlos Salcedo, but the Titan did not accept what he was offered and The Machine, let’s say, did not make much effort to carry out the negotiation, unlike what happened with Carlos Rodríguez “, reveals the column. What happened?

According to SanCadilla, his ‘Judas Felino’ revealed that “‘Romo is offered it to us, but we responded to the offer with an exchange with Carlos Salcedo, but they offered him a contract that Salcedo did not accept and everything was left in an attempt ‘“, so everything led to Luis signing for Rayados and Cruz Azul with Charly Rodríguez in their ranks.