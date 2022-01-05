With lateral movements bitcoin tries to consolidate its price in early 2022

Key facts: 76% of bitcoin money is considered illiquid supply, says Glassnode.

BTC held by long-term holders has increased 22% since March 2021.

Glassnode’s first weekly report on the bitcoin market maintains that the year 2022 begins with expectations of price consolidation, although there is a combination of bullish and bearish signs in that market today.

The report maintains that the price of BTC has continued in the range it has maintained since the end of November, and fluctuated between USD 51,654 and USD 46,197 in the week between December 27, 2021 and January 3, 2022.

Through various metrics on-chain low activity can be seen in the network, despite moderate upward traits in supply dynamicssays the study. “Currencies continue to migrate to dormant portfolios that are increasingly illiquid, while investor profitability is associated with a bearish outlook,” the research highlights.

The following graph shows the price of BTC from October 2021 until last Monday, January 3, and the seven-day period that Glassnode reflects in its report is highlighted in pink.

Bitcoin price between October and January 3, 2022. Source: Glassnode.

The range of price fluctuation in that week is similar to that registered by bitcoin since the end of November. The authors emphasize that they expect these lateral movements to continue in the context of what they call “a lateral consolidation.”

Moderate growth of bitcoin addresses

The number of Bitcoin addresses with a balance greater than zero, went from 32.13 million to 39.6 million in one year, representing an increase of 23.2%. As can be seen in the following graph, from the beginning of January 2021, the growth rate is more pronounced from January to April 2021 and then growth continues, but with a lesser slope.

Bitcoin addresses with balance greater than zero. Source: Glassnode.

As indicated in the graph, in addition to the growth in the last year of 23.2%, the increase in addresses since the historical maximum was established last October is 3.7%. This equates to 1.415 million additional addresses in two and a half months.

Daily activity of the Bitcoin network on the rise

Regarding the daily activity of Bitcoin, the number of entities on-chain it has managed to exceed 275,000 per day. In the clearly bullish periods of 2016-2017 and 2020-2021, as seen in the following graph, it was possible to surpass the mark of 350,000 entities active daily.

The graph highlights a “bear market channel” that is rising from the levels of 150,000 daily active entities to 250,000 active entities. This means that during periods of depressed prices and relatively low interest, persistent growth of network users is maintained, according to the report.

On-chain activity growth it was quite noticeable during the previous bull markets, relative to the aforementioned channel. In contrast, the moderate boom in activity in 2019 is described in the report as “mini-bullish.” This was followed by a nine-month downtrend lateralization and a capitulation. Could the even more modest increase in late 2021 suggest a continuation to follow the pattern of the 2019 market? The report leaves that question to readers, with the acronym TBC and the question mark (To be continued?).

The dynamics of bitcoin supply is constructive

The report states that in the face of “anemic demand” from the bitcoin market, from retail investors and occasional “tourists,” there is a major bullish factor: the inactivity of held BTCs, suggesting a patient accumulation of these.

December 2020 marked the beginning of the significant appreciation of bitcoin in the first quarter of 2021. In the final month of 2020 the previous all-time high of USD 20,000 was surpassed and that momentum allowed us to reach USD 64,000 in April 2021, the study highlights.

If we look at the last active metric for coins older than a year, we can see that a large proportion of the coins accumulated at the end of 2020 remain unspent to this day. Since October 2021, more than 682,000 BTC have migrated to the age band of more than one year, representing 3.3% of the supply of coins in circulation. Glassnode.

More than 57% of the coin supply is now over a year old, comparable to the 51.5% seen at the time of the April 2019 bullish momentum.

Percentage of bitcoin supply of coins of 1 year or more. Source: Glassnode.

Another factor that could be favorable to a bullish action in the price of bitcoin is the behavior of long-term holders (LTH). As published by CriptoNoticias on December 31, this segment of holders now controls 13.35 million BTC and has maintained that level since the end of November, despite the correction that occurred after the historical maximum of the price, on November 10 last.

Since March 2021, LTHs have acquired 2.42 million BTC, representing an additional 22.1% of the supply they controlled on that date. The historical maximum of supply in the hands of LTH is 13.5 million BTC, reached at the end of last October.

In his latest bulletin on the bitcoin market, the renowned analyst Willy Woo points to a bullish structure of that market, precisely because of the behavior of the LTH, which are in a zone of maximum accumulation. Another bullish sign that Woo mentions is the change in attitude of speculative traders, who have stopped selling and have restarted buying BTC.