Woman and her dog were shot dead in a New York warehouse; four orphaned teenagers

Jennifer Ynoa and her pit bull dog “Blue” were killed in a shooting inside a warehouse in Brooklyn (NYC) Sunday night.

After she was shot around 9:45 p.m., the 36-year-old was taken from the scene at 488 Dekalb Avenue, near Franklin Avenue, to a hospital where she died. The police said that Ynoa lived a few blocks from where she was murdered, in NYCHA’s Lafayette Gardens complex.

It was not immediately clear why the woman and dog had been shot, but a NYPD spokesperson said it believed the victim was the target. Ynoa was mother of four teenagers and worked as a medical assistant, according to New York Post.

A woman and her dog murdered in a Bed Stuy smoke shop. Surveillance video shows Jennifer Ynoa in the Dekalb Ave store Sunday. Suddenly you see a man run up and shoot her and her pup. The shooter got away in red car @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/W2O3DUejSO – Erica Byfield (@ EricaByfield4NY) January 3, 2022

The authorities published a photo of the requested suspect, a man in a white hoodie that fled the scene in a four-door sedan.

The animal defense organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) announced yesterday that it will pay $ 5,000 dollars reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Ynoa and her pit bull.

“This dog suffered both the agony of being shot alongside her guardian and the helplessness of not being able to protect her, loyal dogs invariably want to,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien, quoted as saying. Pix11.

Safety video from across the street shows a car approaching alongside another vehicle and then coming to a stop. A man walks slowly toward the store while talking to someone who got out of the white car parked out front. Once he got to the door, he started shooting.

Ynoa was shot in the stomach and so was her dog. They left the store and immediately collapsed on the sidewalk, images show, he summarized CBS2.

Attacks on warehouses in New York are common, both to employees and customers. At the end of November an 18-year-old He died after being shot several times, being a client of a warehouse in Staten Island (NYC). And in October, a Immigrant store clerk was stabbed to death in East Harlem, in an apparent argument over 50 cents on the price of a cigarette.

Brooklyn was the county with the most shootings in NYC in 2021, with a third of the victims, which already exceeded 1,830 people – between dead and injured – as of December 19 throughout the city.

No arrests have been made for the killing of Ynoa and her dog. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.