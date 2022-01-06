Asus announced the launch of its power supply ROG Loki, which is pleased to be the first of its kind, as it offers a format SFX-L able to offer up to 1200W power and that comes equipped with the new connector 16-pin PCI-Express 5.0 that will debut the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, so it is a PSU destined to make up the most powerful Gaming PC that can be bought, and all this seasoned with the certificate 80 Plus Platinum that guarantees energy efficiency of up to 96 percent.

For the rest of the mortals, don’t worry, there are versions of 1000, 850 and 750W of power, and all of them also come with this PCIe 5.0 connector that is capable of supplying up to 600W of power.

The information of the Asus ROG Loki is completed with a completely modular design, a PWM fan with high air flow, low noise, and RGB lighting, the classic ones could not be absent “100% Japanese capacitors“, all the energy protections on the market, a proof of its quality is that the power supply is backed by 10 year warranty, although curiously the RGB fan does not, this one has a separate 3-year warranty. Pricing was not released.