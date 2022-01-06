13 cases to protect your brand new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro / Max

Have the Three Kings been good and brought you a new iPhone 13? Apple smartphones have a spectacular design, but it is convenient to protect them with a cover if we do not want possible damage from falls or other accidents. We bring you a selection of covers to keep the terminal safe.





IPhone 13 mini cases

Spigen Liquid Air





Spigen is one of the “kings” in the iPhone case sector for offering affordable and good quality proposals. One of the cheapest is the Liquid Air (13.99 euros), made of TPU with an exterior droid pattern and Air Cushion technology to protect the corners. The edges are raised to protect both the screen and the camera. Does not support MagSafe, but does support Qi.

Spigen Liquid Air Case Compatible with iPhone 13 Mini – Matte Black

Spigen Ultra Hybrid





We continue with another Spigen model, this time the Ultra Hybrid (13.99 euros). Fully transparent to reveal device designIt has hybrid technology with TPU bumpers and polycarbonate rear, as well as Air cushion for corner protection. The edges are also raised to protect the screen and camera from flat surfaces.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case Compatible with iPhone 13 Mini – Transparent

Unicorn Beetle Pro by Supcase





We went to another manufacturer with a very resistant case, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro (24.99 euros). This proposal protects the smartphone 360º with a double layer design. Flexible TPU protectors prevent damage from bumps and drops. It comes with a screen protector to avoid scratches on the panel and a kickstand-shaped stand for consuming multimedia content, making video calls, etc.

SUPCASE iPhone 13 Mini 5.4 Case [Unicorn Beetle Pro] Rugged Full Body Case with Integrated Screen Protector and Stand Case Function – Black

OtterBox Symmetry + Series





If you want to charge your new iPhone 13 with a MagSafe charger or use accessories compatible with this technology, the OtterBox Symmetry + case (33.04 euros) has been designed to be used with them. It has antimicrobial technology and is made with more than 50% recycled material. Features DROP + fall protection (three times more drops than the military standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6).

Otterbox for iPhone 13 Mini / iPhone 12 Mini, Elegant Drop-resistant Transparent Protective Case for MagSafe, Symmetry + Series, Translucent Red

Moshi overture





We finished the proposals for iPhone 13 mini with the Moshi Overture case (49.99 euros), a 3-in-1 case for Apple’s new compact smartphone. It is made with premium vegan leather, non-toxic and free of BPA materials, so it is good for the environment. It is compatible with Qi wireless charging and is certified against military-grade drops (MIL-STD-810G). Inside there are slots for cards and bills, as well as a mode that allows it to be used as a folding stand.

Moshi Overture for iPhone 13 Mini Jet Black

IPhone 13 Cases

liquid silicone elago





We turn to the covers for the iPhone 13 with the liquid silicone elago (11.99 euros). Available in 12 different colors, it is made of a liquid silicone material that provides a nice and soft feel. The matte non-slip material ensures a firm hold. It consists of three layers (liquid silicone, hard PC and microfiber lining to protect from scratches). Edges are raised 1.3mm to protect screen and cameras.

elago Liquid Silicone Case Compatible with iPhone 13 Case (6.1 “), Premium Silicone, Full Protection – Shock Proof, Anti-Scratch Soft Microfiber Coating (Dark Blue)

Spigen Thin Fit





We continue with the iPhone 13 cases with the Spigen Thin Fit (15.99 euros), a proposal available in four colors and that has hybrid structure of PC and TPU. The profile is lightweight with a matte coating and the buttons give easy access to device functions. The polycarbonate is scratch resistant to keep your phone safe while in your pocket.

Spigen Thin Fit Case Compatible with iPhone 13 – Red

Spigen Mag Armor





Another Spigen case highly recommended if you want to take full advantage of MagSafe technology is the Spigen Mag Armor (27.99 euros). It’s made of shock-absorbing TPU with slightly raised edges to protect the screen and camera, plus Air Cushion technology to absorb shocks. Tactile buttons provide solid feedback and easy press. It has magnets to facilitate the use of MagSafe accessories.

Spigen Mag Armor Case Compatible with iPhone 13 – Matte Black

Nomad Modern Folio





Nomad is a manufacturer of accessories for smartphones that stands out for the quality of its products and elegant design. The Modern Folio (59.99 euros) is a cover that combines a minimalist look with good protection. It includes MagSafe technology to be able to charge the iPhone more comfortably and quickly. It is able to withstand drops of up to two meters and the rubber edges offer greater resistance.

Nomad Modern Folio Case MagSafe iPhone 13 rustic brown leather

UAG Monarch





We finished the proposals for iPhone 13 with the UAG Monarch case (49.99 euros). This case is made to protect your iPhone from accidents. It is lightweight, made of quality leather and alloy metal. It is composed of five layers to offer maximum cushioning against impacts. It has 2X MIL-STD military grade and 10-year warranty. It supports Qi wireless charging and Apple Pay.

UAG Monarch iPhone 13 Case

IPhone 13 Pro / Max Cases

UAG Plyo





We started the selection of cases compatible with iPhone 13 Pro / Max with the UAG Plyo (32.99 euros and 32.99 euros). The interior of the UAG Plyo is comprised of an impact resistant core with military grade protection. It is composed of two layers that provide maximum cushioning in the event of shocks or impacts.. It supports Qi wireless charging and Apple Pay. It meets the military standard MIL STD 810G 516.6 while being lightweight.

Urban Armor Gear Plyo Protective Case Compatible with Apple iPhone 13 Pro [Funda Compatible con Carga inalámbrica, Esquinas Air-Soft Resistentes a los Golpes, Borde Elevado] – Ice (Transparent)

Urban Armor Gear Plyo Protective Case Compatible with Apple iPhone 13 Pro MAX [Funda Compatible con Carga inalámbrica, Esquinas Air-Soft Resistentes a los Golpes, Borde Elevado] – Ice (Transparent)

Moshi Crossbody Phone Holster





Moshi’s Crossbody Phone Holster proposal (66.99 euros) is a cover / wallet / crossbody bag that offers comfort, versatility and a modern design with personality. It is compatible with smartphones as large as the iPhone 13 Pro Max and features a antimicrobial treatment so that you are also protected against possible viruses. The shoulder strap is adjustable and removable.

Moshi Crossbody Phone Holster

Nomad sport





We continue with the iPhone 13 Pro / Max cases with the Nomad Sport (38.99 euros and 34.99 euros). This case has been created with a minimalist, modern and slim design. It includes MagSafe technology to charge the iPhone more comfortably and quickly. It has a shiny appearance and is capable of withstanding drops of up to 1.8 meters. In the bumper it integrates Grippy TPE for greater resistance and protection. The case is composed of a polycarbonate frame with a PET back plate.

Nomad Sport MagSafe iPhone 13 Pro Case

Nomad Sport MagSafe iPhone 13 Pro Max Case

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.