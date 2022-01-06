2 dead and hundreds of crashes in New York and New Jersey due to icy roads | Univision 41 New York WXTV

NEW YORK – Freezing rains caused dangerous conditions across the tri-state area on Wednesday.
Two drivers died after their cars were hit by other vehicles that lost control on the road.
Hundreds of crashes are reported from New Jersey to New York’s Westchester County, caused by freezing rain.
Traffic jams, traffic service suspensions and delayed flights were also reported.
The first death was reported on New Jersey Route 3, near the Hackensack River Bridge in East Rutherford.
The second was on the ramp connecting the Eastbound Cross County Parkway to the Northbound Bronx River Parkway.
In both incidents, the drivers lost control before exiting their respective vehicles. Later, they were hit by skidding vehicles that had lost control in the same place, reported ABC7.
Accidents on the roads
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said state police responded to 170 accidents and provided assistance to more than 50 additional motorists.
In New York, there were at least 300 crashes in Westchester County alone, County Executive George Latimer said.
Crashes were also reported in Connecticut and New York City, with crashes blocking all lanes on the westbound Goethals Bridge and westbound Staten Island Freeway.
All flights to LaGuardia were delayed for an hour due to poor conditions, while United flights to Newark had to land.