3 stocks that can explode in their development and expansion By Investing.com

By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – The most accelerated development of the Metaverse began and opens the doors to different companies that will be able to take advantage of the rise of this new and imminent expansion of the internet, virtual and augmented reality, social networks, and online games, in short , the virtual interconnection in full.

A database of TipRanks, a financial analyst rating company, determined three actions that will be directly related to the expansion of the Metaverse, a YahooFinance report was quoted as saying.

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ 🙂

It is a company with a spatial computing platform for capturing high-quality 3D spaces.

The company’s software can create a digital side in any space. It has more than 6.2 million registered digital spaces, in some 170 countries.

The company generates approximately $ 111 million in revenue, and has a current market capitalization of $ 4.42 billion.

Daniel Ives, director of Wedbush Securities, places the stock at a price target of $ 38, which is double the current price.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ 🙂

The Metaverse will need repowered computers, and Nvidia is a significant player in the market for memory chips and graphics processors.

It was the eighth-largest in sales in 2020 among all semiconductor companies, when it posted $ 16.68 billion in total sales. And in the first three quarters of 2021, the company’s sales totaled $ 19.27 billion.

But Nvidia also develops the ‘Omniverse’, an open source digital world creation tool based on open technology. And this will be key for the company to jump in the development of the Metaverse, according to the analyst of Wells fargo (NYSE :), Aaron Rakers.

“We estimate that the Metaverse could equate to a $ 10 billion incremental market opportunity for NVIDIA over the next 5 years,” Rakers said.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE 🙂

Another company that will take advantage of the rise of the Metaverse is Unity Software. It has game building applications, software platform creation for game creators, and allows to build game spaces in real time and in 3D.

In the third quarter of 2021 it obtained revenues of $ 286.3 million, a 43% growth in one year. .