4 cities in New York state where you can buy a home for less than $ 100,000

The online home sales platform Zillow estimates that the value of a mid-level home in the US reached $ 293,340 this June., an increase of 15% over the previous year.

However, locally, there may be well-priced houses in less glamorous and expensive cities. Therefore, below, we share four cities in the state of New York where you can find houses for less than $ 100,000.

1 – Utica, New York

Median home value in this city is $ 95,900, and there are 53.7% of homes that are worth less than $ 100,000, according to 24/7 Wall ST.

The median household income is $ 37,760 and has a population of 60,320 people.

2 – Syracuse, New York

Median home value in this city is $ 94,400, and there are 55.2% of houses that are worth less than $ 100,000.

The median household income is $ 38,276 and has a population of 142,874 people.

3 – Buffalo, New York

The median home value in this city is $ 89,800., and there are 54.1% of houses that are worth less than $ 100,000.

The median household income is $ 37,354 and has a population of 256,480 people.

4 – Rochester, New York

Median home value in this city is $ 83,100, and there are 63.9% of houses that are worth less than $ 100,000.

The median household income is $ 35,590 and has a population of 206,848 people.

