5 points to understand how the protests in Kazakhstan hit Bitcoin on the tower

For those who have invested in Bitcoin They sure hit the downturn that this digital currency has had in recent days, which in theory moves away from the rules of banks, governments and nothing prevents its operation … until the protests arrived in Kazakhstan.

And net, what do the protests against the increase in gas in Kazakhstan have to do with the fall of Bitcoin? Over here we put together a text with the key points about this stroke.

Bitcoin and Kazakhstan

Before we go into the protests and their impact, let’s take a look at the relationship between the Bitcoin and Kazakhstan, a country that has kept a low profile in terms of demonstrations compared to its neighbors, China and Russia.

Turns out that Kazakhstan is a cryptocurrency mining powerhouse Or in other words, it is a good thing in the creation of digital currencies thanks to the migration of a lot of companies from China, after this country banned their circulation, just in September 2021.

These companies and their farms – a bunch of computers connected to each other, sharing the same space to create or “extract” cryptocurrencies through a thoughtful process and that consume a good of energy – migrated to Kazakhstan and put it on top.

So much so that, according to the Center for Alternative Finance at the University of Cambridge, Kazakhstan ranks second among countries dedicated to mining, in bitcoin special because it is the most profitable currency.

Until October 2021, the United States mined 35.4%, Kazakhstan 18.1% and Russia 11.3%.

The price of gas

In addition to Bitcoin, Kazakhstan has stood out for its natural resources, the oil production Y gas.

Despite its great reservations, the government decided to remove the fuel subsidies —Or well, it stopped controlling its prices— and then the cost increased up to double in the case of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used by 70% of the vehicles.

It was working on the final stage of a transition in the fuel market started in 2019.

Now yes: the protests

This from increase in gas prices It was the straw that broke the camel’s back in Kazakhstan. According to Russia, there are groups that are trying to destabilize the government of President Kasim-Yomart Tokáyev – who, by the way, is seen as the puppet of the leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was 29 years in power.

Since the beginning of 2022, people in Kazakhstan have taken to the streets, in protests that have ended in clashes with the police, the army, fires, looting —With a balance of at least 190 wounded— the resignation of Prime Minister Askar Mamin’s team and the entry of an interim government.

The blackout

The Tokayev government responded with a state of emergency in Almaty – Kzakhstan’s largest city – and the Mangystau region, considered the crown jewel of fuel production.

But that’s not all because they have also responded with the deployment of the army in the streets and a nationwide blackout that reached the transmission of television stations, the internet and telephony.

Hit the Bitcoin

Bitcoin farms have run out of power to operate. Bad, very bad news for him market and its investors worldwide.

Although since the end of December 2021, Bitcoin was not doing well, it has fallen further in the wake of the protests in Kazakhstan.

The main mining companies registered falls from 11.6 to 82%, which is already the extreme. With this data, we see that Bitcoin is not so far removed from earthly problems and less, than it can cause a gasoline to Kazakh.

** With information from El País, France 24, The Block and 5D.