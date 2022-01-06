80% of rural people were not vaccinated and opt for traditional medicine, according to rural leaders of La Paz

Rural leaders of the department of La Paz point out that 80% of the population living in the countryside were not vaccinated against Covid-19 because they fought the three waves of the coronavirus with traditional medicine and that is why they are opposed to being vaccinated on a mandatory basis.

“In the provinces, 80% of my brothers have not received the vaccine, is that there is a distance between the same communities, there are communities where neither the road reaches, and there is no information, no signal comes in, nor does the radio arrive, so they are not informed, “said the leader of the youths of the 20 provinces of La Paz, Álvaro Chuquimia.

Added that to go through the first three waves of Covid-19 they did it with traditional medicine and they did not turn to doctors or hospitals. In this way Chuquimia vindicated the validity of traditional medicines and criticized the leadership of that branch in the Ministry of Health, for not having opposed the two decrees.

The Government affirmed that there was an explosion of vaccination in the entire population after the promulgation of decrees 4640 and 4641, that require the carrying of the vaccination card; However, in the villages this requirement is not essential as in urban areas, say the leaders.

THE DUTY spoke with health officials who are treating the villages and they described that, even, with the decrees the level of vaccination is minimal compared to the cities of La Paz and El Alto, where vaccination centers are overcrowded.

The executive of rural teachers of La Paz, Ruddy Callizaya, reported that the decision of the peasant federations that They instructed the contempt of the two decrees is fully complied with. He indicated that there was a meeting between the original authorities and representatives of different institutions destined for those communities to ask them not to oblige vaccination and, therefore, the entities attend without the requirement of the vaccination card.

“They are definitely not complying, There is a call for contempt by the original authorities because it is a rejection against the Government of which they felt represented and had to take a bitter taste in 2022 ”, declared Professor Callizaya.

On Wednesday, the leaders of the 20 provinces of La Paz issued a statement in which require the Government to repeal the two decrees. In addition, they gave him 24 hours to overturn those rules. On the night of that same day, the Minister of Health, Jeyson Auza, read a statement in which he announced the government decision to suspend the requirement of the vaccination card until January 26.

