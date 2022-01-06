a deck suspended in the air to mitigate the swell

The luxury yachts that dock each year in the most exclusive ports in Spain are one of the most important vectors of technological innovation in the world. In them the latest news at the service of comfort of guests, such as the advertised performance anti-seasickness cabin.

These dizziness, which occur as a result of the boat’s rocking motion, cause a sensation so unpleasant that it can ruin a peaceful yacht cruise. With this in mind, the Servo Yatchs company has designed a catamaran that will leave the biodramina on land.

This American shipyard has partnered with the British naval design studio Shuttleworth Design with the aim of developing a line of yachts capable of minimizing motion sickness among its occupants. And, for this, they use state-of-the-art technology.

Luxury without dizziness

The trick of Servo Yatchs is to use a unique suspension system developed by the company itself. One that manages to counteract the dizzying movements of the boat and make the journey much more pleasant.

“The unique electric suspension system connects the yacht’s superstructure to two dynamic hulls that adjust in real time to the height and angle of the waves“They comment from the company. This allows both decks to remain level at all times,” absorbing rolling, pitching and lifting movements, “they say.

The suspension is adjusts automatically and instantly thanks to data sent by a computer-automated electropneumatic system. Servo Yatchs ensures that your system reacts much more immediately than passive technologies and that, in addition, it does not require much energy or warm-up times.

“In addition to provide full stabilization, the system also has the unique ability to synchronize the movement of the suspended deck with another moving object. “This is especially useful when docking alongside a larger ship or when retrieving a smaller boat from the sea.

The two hulls of the catamaran are connected to the decks by four articulated scissor mechanisms, one arranged at each corner of the superstructure. When sailing, this superstructure where the guests are can rise up to 3.6 meters and is suspended and safe from the rough waters.

This ensures that the areas where guests spend most of their time on board do not experience part of the movement of the waves responsible for the discomfort. From Suttleworth Design, they do not offer more details about what level of swell your suspension system is capable of absorbing.

What they do comment is that the design catamaran causes less drag than traditional monohull yachts, “resulting in a remarkably more efficient embarkation that is not only safe and comfortable, but also faster in difficult conditions.”





Martini

Like the popular brand of snacks, Martini is the line of luxury catamarans that have this very particular suspension system. The largest and most representative of the whole family is the Martini 7.0, a 50 meter long catamaran with space for 10 people divided into 4 cabins with private bathroom for guests and a master suite that includes an office and gym.

The cabins for the 11 crew members needed to operate the boat They are located on the lower deck, along with a kitchen, a warehouse for diving equipment and a garage with space for a second 6.5-meter boat.

The main systems, motors and anchors are located in the catamaran cases, leaving more space on the main decks. The internal scheme, meanwhile, is specially designed to optimize the privacy and comfort of guests, who will not cross paths with crew members in any area.

The 427 square meter upper deck It stars the main entertainment area that includes a bar, a dining room, and two lounges. Separated by sliding doors is a hydromassage bathtub surrounded by mattresses while in the aft recreation area, up to 16 guests can dine al fresco.

Prototype Martini 1.5

Servo Yatchs

At the moment, no Martini 7.0 units have been built the price is not knownBut the company has carried out some smaller concepts like the Martini 6.0. In addition to a prototype that they have developed as a validator of suspension technology.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you