A rapper in the US kills his girlfriend and then takes his own life while the woman’s 3 children remained in the house

The couple had argued about their relationship before ‘J $ tash’ led Gallegos into the master bedroom and locked the door.

An American rapper shot and killed his partner before committing suicide in a house, in the town of Temple City, (California, USA), where the woman’s three children were also.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call regarding a possible act of domestic violence around 7:14 a.m. on New Year’s Day. When they arrived, they found the bodies of the musician, ‘J $ tash’, whose real name is Justin Joseph, and Jeanette Gallegos.

28-year-old Joseph apparently fired several shots at 27-year-old Gallegos before pointing the gun at himself. “The female victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim suffered an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound,” authorities said.

The shooting occurred while the three children aged 7, 9 and 11The only children of Gallegos, they heard the shots inside the house. According to preliminary investigations, the woman had a relationship with the rapper for a year.

Lieutenant Derrick Alfred told The Sun that the couple had argued about their relationship Before ‘J $ tash’ led Gallegos into the master bedroom and locked the door, minutes later the children heard gunshots and called their grandmother, who told them to call the police.

When officers arrived at the home, they forced their way into the master bedroom, where they “found the victim and her boyfriend ‘J $ tash’ on the floor” and the children were taken from the home unharmed.

According to officers, the couple’s autopsies have already been scheduled, while the corresponding investigations are being carried out to determine the motives that led to the shooting.

For her part, Gallegos’ sister, Erika Chavez, has created a fundraiser on the GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.