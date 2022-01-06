A wave of evangelicals in Spain is driven by Latin Americans

When Kent Albright, a Baptist pastor from the United States, came to Spain as a missionary in 1996, he was unprepared for insults and threats, or fines from the police for handing out Protestant pamphlets on the streets of Salamanca.

“The social animosity was great; they had never seen a Protestant in their life,” Albright said, recalling a woman who whispered, “Be thankful we didn’t throw stones at you.”

He couldn’t have imagined that 25 years later, he would be pastoring an evangelical congregation of 120 and counting some two dozen other thriving Protestant churches in the northwestern city. And there is a distinctive characteristic of the faithful: most of them were not born in Spain, they are immigrants from Latin America, including about 80% of the Albright congregation.

The numbers reflect huge increases in Spain’s migrant population and evangelical population in recent decades, producing profound changes in the way the faith is practiced in a country long dominated by the Catholic Church.

“The Bible says that there are no ethnic groups, there are no races. I don’t go down the street asking questions, nor do I ask for passports at the church door ”. Albright said. He marvels that in a course he teaches for deacons, among his six students there is one from Peru, Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador.

One of the newest members of his congregation is Luis Perozo, 31, a former police officer from Maracaibo, Venezuela, who arrived in Spain in February 2020 and applied for asylum with his wife, Narbic Escalante, 35.

While the couple wait for their condition to be resolved, Perozo works in a hotel laundry. His wife works as a nurse in a retirement home.

“I was a lifelong Catholic,” Escalante says. “When I arrived in Salamanca, I entered the church, I looked everywhere, I said hello and they ignored me. I went to various churches, I felt absolutely nothing. “

Perozo and Escalante soon visited the Albright church – one of Perozo’s uncles had emigrated before and was already a member.

“The next day Pastor Albright was helping us find a house, appliances, and kitchen utensils. He took us with his truck, ”Escalante said.

She praised Albright’s approach to pastoring, including services with upbeat music and less emphasis on repetitive prayer.

“I definitely feel better here than in the Catholic Church,” he says. “It allows me to live more freely, with fewer inhibitions.”

Before she and her husband were baptized at the Albright church, she visited a Catholic priest. She remembers him replying, “If it makes you feel at peace with yourself, go away. You are not committing any sin. “

Albright sees similar reactions among other Latin American immigrants.

When they go to a Catholic church, he says, “they don’t feel like their problems are understood.”

“Latinos generally have a desire to participate in worship,” he added. “They need to take an active part in the celebration. The Catholic Church feels static to them. “

With the arrival of the euro two decades ago, Spain experienced an economic boom that fueled migration. In 2000, there were 471,465 legally registered immigrants in Spain; now there are about 7.2 million.

Albright was so intrigued by this phenomenon that he wrote a Ph.D. thesis on it at the University of Salamanca. He estimated that 20% of the migrants are evangelicals.

The last official census carried out by the Observatory of Religious Pluralism of the Ministry of Justice found that 1.96% of the population of Spain was Protestant in 2018, more than 900,000 people. That’s more than the 96,000 tallied in 1998.

The steady growth of the Protestant population coincides with a steady drop in the number of Catholics attending church. According to the Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas, a public institute, 62% of Spaniards define themselves as Catholic, up from 85% in 2000 and 98% in 1975. Only about a third of those Catholics say they actively practice Faith.

It is an astonishing development in a country where Catholicism, for centuries, was identified with almost absolute power, from the long and often brutal era of the Spanish Inquisition to the 36-year dictatorship of General Francisco Franco, who called his regime Nacional . Catholic, in the twentieth century.

Of the 23,000 Catholic parishes in Spain today, more than 6,000 do not have a full-time priest. Some churches had to close when a priest died or retired, or grouped with other churches served by itinerant priests ministering in various parishes.

The church’s challenges are evident in the province of Zamora, just north of Salamanca, which has lost 16% of its population since 2000. There are 304 parishes and only 130 priests serve them.

One of the itinerant priests, Reverend Francisco Ortega, manages six parishes, trying to adapt as the number of parishioners steadily declines. At age 40, he has been active on YouTube since the pandemic began and is now back on the streets trying to keep up with his parishioners.

It’s a hectic schedule, but Ortega recently got some help: Rev. Edgardo Rivera, a 42-year-old missionary from El Salvador, joined him in November. It is a reversal of the pattern of several centuries ago, when hundreds of Catholic missionaries embarked for Latin America from Spain.

“Now it’s the other way around,” Rivera said. “I saw the need for priests in Spain and I thought of volunteering. I never liked easy things. “

Overall, about 10% of the Catholic priests now serving in Spain were born elsewhere. The influx is welcome, given that the average age of a priest in Spain today is around 65 years.

How difficult is it for Rivera? “I am a missionary priest who announces the Gospel in a place that is not my culture,” he said. “I have to learn.”

He and Ortega strive to be good partners. As Ortega blessed parishioners during a recent celebration, Rivera managed the church’s sound system via Bluetooth and changed the music tracks and the volume on his phone.

The two have gone dancing with some residents of Morales del Vino, a small town where Ortega is the parish priest, earning praise from one of the revelers, the 23-year-old lawyer Juan Manuel Pedrón.

“If the church wants to support us, it has to be normal, it has to be with us, with the young people and do what we do,” says Pedrón.

His girlfriend, Tania Rey, 27, was on her first visit to Morales del Vino.

“In my town, the priest circulates with old women,” he said. “I am very surprised to see these two priests like this.”

She and Pedrón made fun of Rivera, saying that he dances better than them.

The next day, after Sunday Mass, Rivera organized a meeting at the community center where he officiated. The official 300-year-old church building is collapsing.

“The church walls are collapsing, the roof is in danger. We need to see what the repair strategy is, ”he says, explaining that gifts from parishioners will be needed to supplement the diocese’s repair budget.

The group then heads to the village bar; Rivera orders a glass of chilled white wine and sits down with some of the parishioners.

His challenges are varied, he says. “I have to see how to ask for help to repair the church … and get used to coming to the bar.”

He couldn’t imagine sipping a beer in a bar in his Salvadoran hometown after mass. “But if this is where people meet and how people socialize here, this is where I have to be as well.”

But the momentum, in terms of church attendance and energy, is going in the other direction, toward the burgeoning ranks of Pentecostals and other evangelical congregations.

Many of those congregations rent space in industrial buildings on the outskirts of cities and towns, often filling them with enthusiastic devotees even as many large, century-old Catholic churches empty.

One of those Pentecostal premises in Salamanca has as neighbors a large carpentry shop and another evangelical church. On a recent Friday night, it hosted a rite of passage for Melanie Villalobos to celebrate her 13th birthday.

Two of her friends escorted her in a slow dance to a wall where a video was being projected. His father appeared there from Venezuela, wishing him a happy transition to adolescence. Spectators from Honduras, the Dominican Republic and Brazil, seated at the tables, were moved to tears.

Pastor Nedyt Lescano, 62, who came from Argentina in 2000, was mostly silent during the ceremony, but invited everyone to meet again on Sunday morning.

Among those who greeted the faithful was Roberto Siqueira, 32, a Brazilian who works in a cheese factory on the outskirts of Salamanca. On Sundays, he plays guitar and sings in a Christian rock band that performs dance-inducing songs in the Pentecostal church.

“This life is worth very little and the relationship with God is worth everything,” says one of the letters.

It’s a bit like karaoke. The lyrics are projected on the wall, people sing, gesture and turn to the beat. Some appear to be in a trance, others scream with excitement.

About 50 people are present, trying to comply with the coronavirus social distancing restrictions.

Lescano doesn’t say much during the ceremony, letting the faithful testify about the challenges they faced and the prayers that were answered.

In Lescano’s services, there is a moving moment in which he asks for help to pay the rent for the premises, along with other expenses, and the faithful, one by one, place an envelope in a cloth bag.

“Unlike the Catholic Church, we do not receive any subsidies. Here we do it with our own effort ”, says Lescano.

In fact, the Catholic Church of Spain, although it is no longer recognized as the official national faith, received 301 million euros (about 340 million dollars) in 2020 under an agreement with the government. Evangelicals in Spain, although they now represent more than 4,500 registered places of worship, received token 462,000 euros (about $ 523,000).

Lescano often feels like a psychologist, as well as a pastor, to those who flock to the makeshift church.

“Immigrants feel alone and isolated, in a strange country, and here they receive love and hugs,” he said. “Here they come and share, they take pounds of weight and anxiety off their bodies and minds.”