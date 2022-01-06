Aaron Rodgers responds to reporter who called him “the biggest jerk in the league”

Rodgers disagrees that off-court situations influence voters’ decision to MVP of the season

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers responded with strong words to the voter to Most valuable Player who said this week that he wouldn’t vote for the Green Bay Packers quarterback because he’s “the biggest jerk in the league” and, “a bad guy.”

Those comments come from Hub Arkush, a Chicago-based reporter who holds one of the 50 votes for the Most Valuable Player award from The Associated Press.

Aaron Rodgers is a favorite to win the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 season award. Getty

“I think he’s a poor guy,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “I think he’s an absolute lazy. He doesn’t know me. I don’t know who he is; nobody knew who he was, probably until yesterday’s comments. I listened to the comments, but just to say that he had already decided since the summer, in the season. low, that he had zero chances of winning the MVP. In my opinion, he should be excluded from voting in the future. His problem isn’t that I’m a bad guy or the biggest jerk in the league.. He doesn’t know me. “

Arkush, who is the editor of Pro Football Weekly and collaborates with other media in the Chicago area, made his comments on the radio station 670 The Chicago Score And he has since said that he regrets saying he would not vote for Rodgers because of his problems with the quarterback – because of his habits on the field and his decision not to get vaccinated.

“His problem is that I am not vaccinated,” Rodgers said.. “So if he wants to go on a crusade and conspire and present an additional letter to deliver the award just for this season and make him the Most Valuable Player Vaccinated, then he should. But he’s lazy and I’m not wasting my time. worrying about those things. He has no idea who I am. “

Rodgers recognized last month during one of his weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show that some voters are against him on the issue of vaccination. Rodgers missed a game because he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be in isolation for 10 days because he was not vaccinated. That led to Rodgers being exposed as an unvaccinated player and that before the season he told reporters that he had been “immunized” against it. COVID-19.

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the MVP,” Arkush stressed Tuesday at The Score. “Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yes, you could argue that, but I don’t think he’s clearly much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. So from where I’m sitting, the rest is down. what he will not be my choice. “

Arkush added, “I think the way he behaves is inappropriate. I think he’s a bad guy, and I don’t think a bad guy can be the most valuable guy at the same time.”

In one appearance, Arkush regretted putting other voters in a position to answer questions about his decisions.

“The only thing I can do in the future is respect what I did not respect last night and just not talk about it any more until after the awards have been handed out,” he added on Wednesday.

While the award AP is considered the Mvp official, that Rodgers has won three times (including last season), the NFL does not participate in the process.

The Packers coach, Matt LaFleur said the only thing to consider in the vote is level on the field.

“I don’t know what else could influence this. If people are going to judge people on differences of opinion or things that they have no idea what the hell they’re talking about, then I think that just discredits that award. I think we have that one. award in high regard, I think most do, and I think it is an absolute privilege to vote for that award. Considering anything other than what you see when that player is playing, I think it’s a disservice to everyone. “

The Packers lost the game that Rodgers did not play due to COVID-19But they still managed to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a week to play. They are 13-3 heading into the regular season on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

“I think the MVP should be the MVP on the team,” Rodgers said. “A lot of times it’s for the best player on the best team, and we are the best team. So if the voters want to use the offseason or they don’t like my stance on the vaccine, that’s their prerogative. I don’t think it’s correct, but that’s his prerogative. “

Rodgers has thrown 35 touchdown passes and just four interceptions (two of which came in the season opener) for 3,977 yards and completed 68.6 percent of his passes.

He’ll likely have a chance to add something else Sunday against the Lions because LaFleur said he doesn’t plan to shut out healthy players even though it’s a pointless game. However, that does not mean that they will play the entire compromise.

“We did some studies in terms of how other teams have fared going into the last week of the season that they were off and it was overwhelmingly in favor of giving the guys at least some play,” LaFleur said. “And so, you certainly weigh that information, but you also talk to your players and these guys want to play. So that’s how we’ll do it.”