Adamari López and Evelin Beltrán were launched alleged indirect by Toni Costa

Everything seems to indicate that Adamari López and tiktoker Evelyn Beltrán, also known as “La Bichota”, the supposed new romance of Toni Costa, starred in a series of indirect through social networks.

According to the information published by People en Español, these messages began after the famous Telemundo host gave a gift to Timbo Domínguez, formerly of Evelyn Beltrán, upon her return from Israel, where she participated as a Miss Universe judge.

This detail did not seem to the tiktoker, and wrote the following: “Sometimes you have to hide happiness, because envy is always very attentive. “

Photo: Instagram Stories @evelynbeltranoficial

Before this, hours later, Adamari López responded with a sympathetic reel, which some of his followers interpreted as a direct message against “La Bichota.”

In the images, the Puerto Rican is seen wearing a black leather outfit very tight to the body, while she dances to “Title”, by Meghan Trainor, right in the phrase that says: “Kiss my ass good-bye”, that is, “Bésame el butt goodbye ”.

It is clear and for several weeks that Adamari López has made it clear that she is not willing to endure malicious messages about her or her family.

Toni Costa defended Evelyn Beltrán

A few days ago Toni Costa defended Evelyn Beltrán on social networks, after her followers expressed themselves badly about her in one of her publications.

“Each comment of yours is sadder than the last … What a mentality is that, by God!Yes, things are no longer, our daughter will not lack anything, not the love of her parents, or anything at all“, he responded to a user who assured that by staying with Evelyn he is neglecting his little daughter Alaïa.

For now neither Toni Costa nor Evelyn Beltrán have made their relationship official but they have already been seen together sharing moments with mutual friends.