After 27 years on Televisa, Galilea Montijo confirms a new host on ‘Hoy’ and her change to TV Azteca

Mexico City.- The conductor of the Today program, Galilea Montijo, broke the silence after weeks of vacation amid rumors that executives would seek to remove her from Televisa after so many scandals and replace it in the Today program.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

Guadalajara, who has been in the program for 15 years Today As the main presenter, she met the press outside Televisa this Wednesday and told how she receives this 2022.

Starting a new year, thank God with a lot of work, many motivations and plans for this year, so let’s see, “he said.

The presenter, who debuted at the San Ángel company in 1995, shared that her resolutions for the new year are like everyone else’s: exercise, eat well and travel “even if work doesn’t allow it”, in addition to commenting that she wants to spend time with her family and is very grateful because “life He has been very good to me. “

‘La Gali’ reiterated that she no longer wants to talk about the scandals she faced last year and that she now has a lot of peace, as she received all the affection of those who supported her.

Of all the things that happen to you, you always wonder why they happen to you and I have realized so much affection … and I have no way to thank you. This is how I closed the year, with a lot of love and affection from people I don’t even know and that’s what I am left with. The bad thing, if that’s what we want to call it, that’s when I won’t talk about it again, I won’t say anything and I’m not interested. “

He added: “I am a woman who has worked all her life and my only intention is to bring fun to the public. I love what I do, to my family and friends. I’m starting the year with a peace I’ve never felt and that is thanks to all the affection that I have been involved with “.

The tapatia asked the public to continue taking care against him Covid-19, remembering that his father was vaccinated with his two doses and he died last year. Later, she was questioned about the program Today and its success in rating during 2021.

Thanks to God, yes. Every year people put us in the first places and that is something we have to be thankful for. The production company brings very cool and fun ideas, and then let’s keep working on it. ”

Although it was not clear about whether she would stay within the morning no, the producer Andrea Rodriguez He had already confirmed that Gali would be in 2022 in the morning, despite the fact that several youtubers of shows report otherwise.

The youtuber Jorge Carbajal mentioned that following Gali’s bad reputation among the public, Televisa executives they would ‘freeze’ her in the company because she still has exclusivity contract, Besides that Carmen Munoz he would be the one who presumably supplants her.

Galilea was questioned by reporters about if new talent will be incorporated or the originals will continue in the broadcast, which he has said so far he does not know, despite the fact that in previous years they would have known for several months.

Until now, what we know … we as a production or as a talent, always know about the changes in October. Now, things have changed so much that we really do not know what is coming for ‘Today’. We are here now, what the company tells us and if we are no longer here, then we will no longer be there. ”

On whether to join Carmen Muñoz, who resigned from Aztec TV in November and who supposedly would take his place in the program if he left it, said:

Carmen Muñoz comes tomorrow as a guest and tomorrow she is going to tell us what plans she brings with Televisa. I have always said that it is great wherever you go and where they give you work, because these television wars are carried out by the public more than us. Wherever you go, let them give you work, then welcome, work is always blessed, “he commented.

Finally, Galilea spoke of the possibility of switching to TV Azteca. Although he said that he would not like it out of gratitude to Televisa, he admitted that stay out of workYes, I would have to look for other options there or on another television station.

If you ask me if I would like it, not because I don’t want to be on other television stations, but because the only thing I have for Televisa is gratitude. They have no idea how much love I have for the company and my bosses and I have no way of thanking them. If tomorrow, as a product, it no longer works for them, I understand it. I don’t take it personally and if I wanted to continue working on television, well, I would have to look for other options. But if you ask me if I would like to leave, no, but it is not because I have something against other television stations, “he concluded.

Source: YouTube channel of Edén Dorantes and Instagram @programahoy, @galileamontijo and @carmenmoriginal