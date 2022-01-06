After suffering from Tristan’s addictions, Yahir now faces family tragedy; ask for financial support

Mexico City.- The Sonoran singer, Yahir through their social networks requested financial support from his fans after members of his family suffered a fatal accident in U.S.

It was in his Instagram stories, where he related that his cousins ​​suffered a serious vehicle accident, in which two of them ended up severely injured, so they ask for help to cover expenses in the neighboring country.

Friends, family … Good afternoon … we started the year with terrible news … some of my cousins ​​were taken off the road and overturned in the USA, by a drunk person who hit them, they are in very poor health, “he wrote.

According to program data Gossip no like, the young women will have to stay in the United States to be cared for, which is why they affirm that they need a lot of money to cover medical expenses.

I ask for your support, since this will be a very long process, because they will have to be treated in that country … Thank you from the bottom of my heart, “he added.

It also added a one-page Go Found Me link, through which they seek to raise about $ 250,000, of which only 10 percent have been raised.

It is worth mentioning that the singer did not live a good 2020 due to the behavior of his son Tristan, who continues with his addictions, in addition to being the center of attention for selling explicit content on a recognized platform.

