Agustín Marchesín sends a message about a possible return to play for América

Agustín Marchesín is living a bitter moment with him FC Porto of the Primeira League, so he would be looking for his exit in this transfer market, being the team of the Flamengo from Brazil one of the most interested in his services, although the Argentine did not deny in an interview with TUDN his desire to return to the America club.

“What I had to live with America was a very intense year and a half. The way I left, well with everyone, the leadership treated me very well on my departure, I respect the decision that was made as a whole, but we also talked about That change that could give a plus on a personal level, and that one needs many times in the workplace, and I hope God wants me to return because I highly esteem that club and I love it very much “.

It is worth mentioning that the 33-year-old goalkeeper lost ownership with the ‘Dragons’ in the last semester of 2021, so that according to South American media, the goalkeeper would have let his coach know, Sergio Conceição, his desire to go out to have more continuity facing the Qatar World Cup 2022.

It should be noted that Agustín Marchesín suffered a knee injury last August, which left him out of activity for several weeks, which caused Diogo Costa to strengthen himself more in the Porto cabin, returning to the goal on October 15 against Sintrense in a meeting corresponding to the Portugal Cup.

Remember that the Argentine had a spectacular first year with the Portuguese team, he was even awarded several times as the goalkeeper of the month; However, little by little it was losing prominence, so we will have to wait if it is this transfer market that leaves Porto or waits for the summer window, where it is more likely that the Club América board will seek its services in the event that Guillermo Ochoa go to the Major League Soccer (MLS).