Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao would not continue on EEG: “they will miss us” | EYE-SHOW

In a few weeks the new season of “This is war” will begin and, as every year, many wonder which competitors will follow and who will be the new tailings. For its part, Said Palao Y Alejandra Baigorria They would move away from the reality of competitions this 2022.

This January 5, Said Palao confirmed that he has other projects. The popular ‘Samurai’ will spend several months traveling through Miami and Europe due to judo competitions in which he will represent Peru: “ProTV is not reported and I will not be waiting”, said in America Shows.

“You have to make your plans, your plan of action, you don’t have to wait for them to call you at the last minute, you also have to make your plans”, explained Said Palao, who commented that, at least for a time, the public them “Will miss.”

LOOK: Said Palao still does not plan to have babies with Alejandra Baigorria: “having a child changes your life 180”

For her part, Alejandra Baigorria said that she will spend a lot of time in Miami to be with her partner, but she will return to Peru to manage her clothing brand and for a television project, but that it is not “This is war”.

“I am going to have to be around here, leave on weekends, I’ll see how I distribute myself because as you know, my brand entered Ripley, to four, and we are already going for 10, 20 this year, so I’m full with that, and I also have television projects for people who suddenly think they are not going to see me. No, they will see me, but soon I will announce what it is, but it is something different “, manifested.

Fountain: America Television

IT MAY INTEREST YOU