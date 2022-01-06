Alejandra Guzmán breaks the silence and clarifies if Silvia Pinal has senile dementia or not

Admin 10 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 9 Views

After the actress Silvia Pinal was hospitalized for a increased blood pressure and COVID-19 was detected, more rumors about his health emerged.

These rumors arose after Alejandra Guzman told the media that the doctor’s decision to send Silvia home will also serve “dementia.”

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Jealous? Kim Kardashian stops following Miley Cyrus after her New Years special with Pete Davidson

Written in CELEBRITIES the 1/5/2022 · 10:24 hs According to Miley Cyrus fans, Kim Kardashian …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved