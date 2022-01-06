Alejandra Guzmán breaks the silence and clarifies if Silvia Pinal has senile dementia or not

After the actress Silvia Pinal was hospitalized for a increased blood pressure and COVID-19 was detected, more rumors about his health emerged.

These rumors arose after Alejandra Guzman told the media that the doctor’s decision to send Silvia home will also serve “dementia.”

This unleashed a series of doubts about the Health of the actress, so the singer broke the silence and clarified everything about her mom.

The rocker reported through a statement that got COVID-19 again after being in contact with La Pinal while she was ill.

“This morning, Alejandra Guzmán has tested positive once again. This after having had covid last year and being twice vaccinated. As everyone knows, her mother is also recovering and Alejandra has been taking care of herself as much as possible,” he says the notice.

“Alejandra is in good spirits, her symptoms are mild, but this is obviously enough. Next week Alejandra will be isolated. She has asked us to clarify that a very handsome doctor is taking care of her, ”she continues.

Likewise, the situation regarding the 91-year-old actress and the alleged senile dementia suffering, which is completely discarded.

“Many stories are being commented on Doña Silvia, based on a misinterpretation of what Alejandra Guzmán said through her car window this week,” they added.

“To clarify, doña Silvia is 91 years old and what Alejandra tried to explain is that the effect of the covid has made her feel disoriented sometimes, which is normal for someone his age. Doña Silvia is recovering at the moment, she is strong and the prognosis is good ”, they detailed.

On the other hand, the lead actress is attended from home in a space that was set up as intensive therapy for her to recover outside of the hospital.

