Alejandra Guzmán “Rest in peace” is in mourning

Alejandra Guzmán sad is in mourning, “Rest in peace” | Instagram

Undoubtedly one of the saddest news that could give us is the departure of a loved one, be it a friend or family, as happened with Alejandra Guzmán who is in mourning, “rest in peace“was the farewell the singer gave him.

With sad news that she herself shared on her official Instagram account with a photo where she appeared next to Cesar CejaIt was that the daughter of Enrique Guzmán and Silvia Pinal fired her friend who, like her, was also a rocker.

The famous Mexican producer not only collaborated with Alejandra Guzman He also did it with the successful Chilean singer and songwriter Mon Laferte, who is surely also suffering his loss, with whom he worked on two albums with her in Mexico.

A day ago the singer shared the news via Instagram, on social networks some reactions have also been observed by Internet users lamenting her loss.

The successful singer also shared a publication on her Instagram, with a photo next to Ceja where she regretted her departure, writing beautiful words that would squeeze anyone’s heart, due to the sensitivity and personal nature of her words.

Alejandra Guzmán and César Ceja in addition to the work they did, they were very good friends | Instagram laguzmanmx



The fans of the Chilean singer have been sharing the news on social networks, with sad words and mixed feelings, especially because in addition to being an excellent musician, he was also an excellent person.

Other Twitter accounts from major industries have also lamented his departure, adding that he was an unrivaled musician, great producer and friend; Tokens of support have also been sent to the family of César Ceja.

It seems that this year Alejandra Guzman He has started it off on the wrong foot, since the interpreter of “Yo Te Esperaba” was infected again with the virus that caused the pandemic, despite having the two vaccines that every Mexican should have today.

With this new variant, many people have been infected again, among them, as already mentioned, was the famous singer, despite her contagion, she is in a very good mood and it seems that her contagion has not been so serious.

Like her mother Silvia Pinal, who is currently also infected, it has been “La Guzmán” who has been most aware of her despite her contagion and the possible symptoms she may have.