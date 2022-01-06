Alert: snow from tonight through tomorrow in New York and the entire tri-state area

From tonight the first snow of 2022 could fall in NYC, which would also affect the entire tri-state area until Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Before the expected snowfall, the City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) announced an alert that will be in effect from 7 pm today and will last a minimum of 24 hours, he detailed Pix11.

2-5 inches of snow is expected Thursday night in the city, and more outside. In anticipation, DSNY is working with NYC Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation (DOT) to prepare for snow removal.

The NWS expects the winter storm to affect the eastern Pennsylvania, most of New Jersey, New York City, Long Island, the lower Hudson Valley, and Connecticut from 10 pm today until 10 am on Friday, he detailed Fox News.

Larger amounts of 4 to 6 inches or more have a better chance near and south of the I-95 corridor, where the rate of snow could reach an inch per hour. “This will result in snow-covered roads and dangerous travel, especially for Friday morning ”NWS warned.

In theory DSNY has more than 2,000 vehicles in total equipped with plows, including salt spreaders, and more than 330,000 tons of salt available to melt snow, according to a statement. But the situation could be complicated by the staff shortages due to the new wave of coronavirus.

Weather updates can be found here and on the website of the National Weather Service NY. More details here about the forecast in each county in New York and Jersey.