Alexis Vega makes a strong decision about his future

Alexis Vega continues to be the most worrying issue for the Chivas de Guadalajara before the start Clausura 2022 Tournament Due to the fact that he has not signed the renewal of his contract that ends in December 2022, however there is very good news for the leadership and fans of the rojiblanco team.

Although the Gru still does not extend his agreement with the Sacred Herd, the true intention of the attacker came to light for the future and it is that he has all the desire to stay to fulfill this year that remains and a few more years, as long as the Guadalajara directive Comply with the requests that you have made together with your representative for a few days in order to reach a successful conclusion in the negotiations.

According to information from the journalist Francisco Arredondo, Vega does not want to leave Guadalajara and therefore hopes that the talks will close shortly to start a new campaign with all the tranquility and also give certainty to the chivahermanos that they will count on your services for a long time to come.

“The intention of both parties is not only to fulfill the year that remains to their current contract, but to extend it for a longer time and it is precisely where they would be detained between what the player asks financially and what the club offers. Vega intends to continue wearing the Sacred Flock shirt and would only be waiting for the leadership also be open and above all willing to accept what would have been put on the negotiating table ”, It was part of what Arrendondo wrote on the Mediotiempo portal.

Rayados de Monterrey wants to convince Vega

The royal team has not given up its intentions to get the best offensive reference of Chivas, for which he launched a millionaire offer with a four-year contract, but everything indicates that the forward knows very well the difference between playing in the team more important of Mexico and change of scene just for money.