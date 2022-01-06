Alexis Vega was ‘surprised’ by the signing of Rodolfo Pizarro by Rayados de Monterrey

Rodolfo Pizarro became a new player of Striped after the set of Javier Aguirre bet hard on the return of the Mexican international to the MX League. Unlike Chivas from Guadalajara, The Monterrey team negotiated with the midfielder’s environment in view of the footballer’s own desire to return to Aztec football.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League +

The news fell like a jug of cold water for all Chivas fans, who kept hoping to see one of the players who has generated the most enthusiasm during his time in the Flock with the red-and-white shirt. The same reaction of disbelief within the fans was had by Alexis Vega, who did not hide his surprise on social networks.

“So happy to be here and to defend this shirt”, Pizarro wrote in an Instagram post where he announced his arrival in Monterrey and posed with his new colors. In a few minutes the ‘post’ went viral and the current Chivas striker was one of the first to comment.

As the old saying goes, ‘A picture is worth a thousand words‘, in this case there were several emoticons that Vega used to comment on the hiring of Pizarro by the Albiazules. With a lot of incredulous looks, and without any text, the Chivas gunner expressed his feelings for the words of Rodolfo and his new team.

Another who also did not want to ignore the publication was Alan Pulido, also a former Chivas player. Also without words, but with the emoticon of a bomb and fire, expressing the “explosiveness” of the news, Pulido congratulated Pizarro on one of the most anticipated returns in local football.