Algodoneros lands Tomateros, ties series and removes undefeated

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 29 Views

The Cotton from Guasave they left lying at country to the Tomateros from Culiacan in game 2 of your Serie semifinal, tying the same and removing the undefeated in the playoffs of Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) to the cherries.

  • Javier Solano lives up to his nickname of agent 00 and paints Sultans in white, but …
  • Official: Mexican manager Benji Gil returns home to Los Angeles from Los Angeles
  • Matías Carrillo is the manager of the year of the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico 2021-2022

Terraced

Result

Game that had everything

  • Fans knock down the gate of the stadium in the game Tomateros Vs. Algodoneros
  • The game heats up in Guasave and Tomateros and Algodoneros fight

Series tied

1-1.

Resumes

On Friday, January 7, 2021, in Culiacán.

Goodbye undefeated and streak Tomatera

In five (5) games in the 2021-2022 playoffs and in eight (8) since the end of the 2020-2021 season.

you can vote for the El Fildeo Hall of Fame

  • Subscribe to our Youtube channel
  • Follow us on Google News
  • Telegram
  • Or Instagram
  • Or come and talk about beige in our WhatsApp group
  • All the news, rumors and the best plays of the Major Leagues

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

América forgets Córdova and gives Valdés the 10th

Editorial Mediotiempo Mexico City / 05.01.2022 22:49:19 After days not knowing who would get the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved