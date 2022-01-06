Algodoneros lands Tomateros, ties series and removes undefeated

The Cotton from Guasave they left lying at country to the Tomateros from Culiacan in game 2 of your Serie semifinal, tying the same and removing the undefeated in the playoffs of Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) to the cherries.
WALK-OFF 🔥! #LaMPxSKY
Marco Tulio Jaime with this hit decided the match and after 5:27 hrs the series was tied 💥! #SKYSportsMX #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/TsLdxowd69
– Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 6, 2022
Guasave victory ☁️! THE SERIES IS TIED 💥 #ThePlayoffsEstánHere 🔥
PG: Matt Pobereyko
PS: Zach Hartman #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/a7AxDV90mT
– Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 6, 2022
Game that had everything
Series tied
1-1.
Resumes
On Friday, January 7, 2021, in Culiacán.
Goodbye undefeated and streak Tomatera
In five (5) games in the 2021-2022 playoffs and in eight (8) since the end of the 2020-2021 season.
