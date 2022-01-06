Algodoneros lands Tomateros, ties series and removes undefeated

The Cotton from Guasave they left lying at country to the Tomateros from Culiacan in game 2 of your Serie semifinal, tying the same and removing the undefeated in the playoffs of Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) to the cherries.

Javier Solano lives up to his nickname of agent 00 and paints Sultans in white, but …

Official: Mexican manager Benji Gil returns home to Los Angeles from Los Angeles

Matías Carrillo is the manager of the year of the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico 2021-2022

Terraced

WALK-OFF 🔥! #LaMPxSKY Marco Tulio Jaime with this hit decided the match and after 5:27 hrs the series was tied 💥! #SKYSportsMX #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/TsLdxowd69 – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 6, 2022

Result

Guasave victory ☁️! THE SERIES IS TIED 💥 #ThePlayoffsEstánHere 🔥 PG: Matt Pobereyko

PS: Zach Hartman #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/a7AxDV90mT – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 6, 2022

Game that had everything

Fans knock down the gate of the stadium in the game Tomateros Vs. Algodoneros

The game heats up in Guasave and Tomateros and Algodoneros fight

Series tied

1-1.

Resumes

On Friday, January 7, 2021, in Culiacán.

Goodbye undefeated and streak Tomatera

In five (5) games in the 2021-2022 playoffs and in eight (8) since the end of the 2020-2021 season.

you can vote for the El Fildeo Hall of Fame

Subscribe to our Youtube channel