all the news about the coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC, for its acronym in English) updated its guidance on the recommended isolation period in cases of covid-19 on Tuesday, indicating to people that they do have access to a test and want to do it, it is best to use a rapid test towards the end of your five-day isolation period.

The agency last week faced pressure from outside medical experts to include mention of the test in its new indication for a shortened isolation period.

The updated recommendations do not advise testing for isolated individuals, but do provide guidance on how such individuals should respond to a test result if they choose to have it. If the test is positive, isolates are advised to continue their isolation for up to 10 days after the onset of symptoms. If the test is negative, isolates can end their isolation, but are advised to wear a mask around other people until the 10th day.

The recommendations advise isolated individuals to avoid places where they cannot wear a mask, such as restaurants and gyms, and to avoid eating around other people until the tenth day.

People who isolate themselves are now being urged to wait to travel until at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms. Those who have to travel between days 6 and 10 must wear a mask throughout the trip.

The CDC says the changes are intended to “focus on the period when the person is most infectious. … These updated recommendations also facilitate individual welfare and social needs, return to work, and maintenance of critical infrastructure.” .

The updated guidance advising people to remain in isolation until the 10th day if they have a positive rapid test after five days of isolation appears to contradict Walensky’s statement to CNN last week, when he said they would not change the guidance based on the results of the rapid test.

Walensky had strongly defended the agency’s decision not to include the recommendation for a rapid test in the new guidance. “We chose not to have the rapid test for isolation because we don’t really know how well our rapid tests work and how well they predict whether you can transmit (the virus) during the end of the illness,” he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CNN that the “probability of transmissibility is considerably lower” in the second half of the 10-day period following a positive result.

Walensky has also maintained that the CDC’s decision not to include a testing recommendation had nothing to do with the national shortage of rapid tests.

“This decision, really, from an isolation point of view, had everything to do with the fact that we would not change our orientation based on the result of that quick test. And you know it had nothing to do with any shortages at all. because we recommend rapid tests for those in quarantine, “Walensky said.

Despite this, there has been deep frustration within the Biden administration in the days since the CDC announced it was shortening the isolation period without recommending a test, according to multiple officials.