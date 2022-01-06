All the ways to translate an entire web page in Google Chrome

All you have to do to access the translation is open chrome on your computer, open the web in another language and at the top click Translate. Thus, the language change will be made only once. If it doesn’t work, update the web. If the problem continues, right-click on the page and click Translate to Spanish or the corresponding language.

Android

To do the same from your Android mobile or tablet, you must open the Chrome app and open the corresponding page. At its bottom you select the language to which you want to translate. To change the default, you have to give More and more languages, and then choose the one that interests you. Once you do, the web will be translated only that time. Yes you can’t find the option it may not be in that language.

If it doesn’t appear at the bottom of the page, you can do it from the app, in the address bar, More and Translate. If you want to include a language from your list, tap on it and click Offer translation. If you want it to always be done, you must click on More and select Always translate the pages in the Language you specify (automatically).

iPhone

To do it from your iPhone and iPad, you can open the Chrome app and open the web written in another language. If you already have it, in the bottom you have to choose the language you want to translate to. You can change this in Settings, More languages ​​and selecting the one you want. It will only be done the web once, although if you want to change forever the language of the pages in that language you must give Settings and Translate always the one you indicate.

If the corresponding option does not appear at the bottom of the page, you can request it in the app, at Plus (bottom right) giving the corresponding option. You can try to update it, if it does not appear at the moment, although in some cases you cannot find it because not available in language.

Automatic translation

Although controlling when your browser can offer you the information available in a language that you do not understand in your own mother tongue is fine, another interesting function that you will find is that of activate automatic translation so that every time you find a page in another language it automatically appears in yours. This way you won’t have to do anything, although you will find other interesting configuration options according to your needs, so we will tell you how to establish the one that interests you the most.

On computer

On your computer, you can change the default translation settings to do what you want. Your browser usually asks you if you want to translate pages into languages that you do not understand to make it easier for you when accessing the internet information available in other languages.

However, you can request or disable this feature whenever you want in Chrome, More (top right), Settings and the option to Advanced settings. In option Languages, you click on Language and you can mark or unmark the one that asks you. You can do it in a specific language after Language in More and Add. Once you add a new language, you give its options in 3 points and you will see the option to offer the translation of pages in this language.

Android

On your mobile, the browser asks you if you want to do it in pages in languages ​​you don’t understand. You can add all the ones you don’t know from the app itself, on the right side of the address bar or at the bottom of the page in More and Settings. Go to Languages ​​and Add language. Touch the ones you know, you can change their order easily. Automatic translation is done in the app itself by opening a website written in that language. The page will be done automatically. If not, you will have to go to the More option and check the Always translate option. If you want always translate pages in one language, you will go to More and give this option.

If you want disable translationYou can do it in Languages ​​and deactivate the Ask if you want to translate websites that are not written in a language you understand and if you want me to stop always doing it in a language you must do the same as always doing it, but unchecking the option.

iPhone

On your iPhone or iPad, you can do it always with websites in any language, as we have mentioned before, in the option More and Always translate from the language you indicate. You can disable the function if you wish in More, Settings, Content Settings and Google Translate. You just have to disable it.

In this same option you can change the option to always do it or never do it in one language. You can do it in the same section, changing the one you have by default by tapping on Hola trad and giving Ready.

With Google Translate

You can translate any website from the website of the Google translator, in which in addition to doing it by text you can indicate the address or domain you want to appear in the language of your interest. If necessary, you can change the source and destination language depending on your interests. Then you click on the page that appears on the other side of the tool (the result) and the new website will open in the language that interests you. There may be some words, phrases or expressions that are not the most correct, but you will understand the content of the web much better. The tool is constantly updated to refine the results.

With the same tool, you can make it easier by using the Chrome extension. This way you won’t have to copy and paste the web address whenever you want to translate one or open a new tab. You just have to select the installed extension and that’s it. You just have to access here and click Add to Chrome. Once you have done it, for the website to be displayed in your language, you just have to click on the extension icon and click on Translate this website. It is very fast and easy to use.

Other translators

In addition to the browser itself, which performs these functions easily according to the option you have configured and Your interestsYou can use other external tools because it seems easier for you, you like their translations more or they offer you additional options of your interest.

For this reason, we are going to comment on other services that you can use to see the web that interests you in any language in the world so that you understand it, specifically, that it can be displayed in a language that you understand such as Spanish or any other of your preference. Doing it is much easier than you can imagine. In both external services and extensions, the browser Chrome is very compatible, so you can find many interesting solutions according to your interests.

Bing

If you want to do the same with a complete website with Bing, which uses the technology of Microsoft Translator, you must open your browser, visit the web and click on the Bing bar to translate. The problem is that you will do this from the Microsoft browser. Therefore, if you want to do it from Chrome you will have to activate the browser options or enter the Bing search engine and write the text of the web.

Previously, their cross-browser website translation tool worked fine, but it has been changed to the Bing search engine. You can also use some extension using this service, like the one we will mention later, ImTranslator.

Back

Reverso is an extension for Chrome compatible with 15 languages ​​used by artificial intelligence and powerful big data algorithms for machine learning that allow it to provide you with the most accurate results. Thus, you can learn other languages ​​while browsing any web or watching movies, since it can translate the subtitles of services such as YouTube, Netflix or others.

It’s free and you don’t have to register, just select the text of your interest and see how it works. You can also save your favorite words or expressions to see later and memorize them. You just have to install the extension here.

ImTranslator

ImTranslator is a Chrome plug-in available in 91 languages ​​designed for complete websites, text and phrases that uses three translation services that are Translator, Bing and Google. Thus it is prepared to offer you different quality results based on your searches.

The web pages are translated between the indicated languages, while the words are from a dictionary and the text is available up to 5000 characters at a time. You can also do the reverse and you can customize hotkeys. Makes translations text-to-speech in 30 languages, Immediately change the text you select, detect its origin and save the results in its history. You can start using it from here, add to Chrome and voila.

Mate Translate

Mate Translate is an extension that works in more than 103 languages With which you can translate both words and entire websites by double-clicking on it once installed. You will see the result on a small screen on the web. Another advantage is that you can also change the subtitle language when watching a movie. All you have to do to start using it is click here and add to Chrome.

One of its main advantages is that sync with all your devices, so all your dictionary and translation data will do so as long as you use Mate. You can create custom word lists with your favorites, selecting and creating them even offline. It is free and very easy to use.