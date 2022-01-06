Amaury Vergara blocks the return of ‘Chofis’ López to Chivas and maintains ‘zero tolerance’ against indiscipline

Amaury Vergara canceled any possibility of the return of ‘Chofis’ López, because he maintains his position of zero tolerance of players with a history of indiscipline

Amaury vergara determined to remain firm in its position for the players dismissed from Chivas in November 2020, due to indiscipline and the reason why ‘Chofis’ López He will not be considered to return to Guadalajara for the following season.

After the San José Earthquakes only made a verbal agreement with Chivas for the extension of the loan by the footballer, the coaching staff of the Guadalajara probed the player’s environment and analyzed the possible return of ‘Chofis’ López, however, sources close to ESPN Digital, confirmed that the Guadalajara boss decided to block the youth squad’s return to the Rojiblanca institution.



On November 4, 2020, at a press conference, the owner of Chivas, Amaury vergara and the sports director, Ricardo Peláez, announced that there would be ‘zero tolerance’ for their players, a situation that left out Dieter Villalpando, Alexis Peña, José Juan Vázquez and ‘Chofis’ López they would not play with him again Guadalajara.

“There will be zero tolerance. We have taken the determination to put an end to indiscipline and any act that undermines our values ​​and tradition of our club.

“The player Dieter Villalpando has been definitively separated from our institution; the players Alexis Peña, José Juan Vázquez and Eduardo Lopez They have been suspended from the campus and keep the quality of transferable. None of these four players will return to play in the Chivas”, Informed the directive.

After their dismissal, neither player has been considered by Chivas, being Eduardo Lopez The only element that sounded to return to the institution, however, was the same board of directors who remained firm with their determination in that press conference, by preventing the return of the footballer.