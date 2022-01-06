America, Cruz Azul, Monterrey, Tigres and Atlas, the obligors of C2022

While the Opening Tournament 2021 showed that any team can win the MX League with the unexpected title raised by the Atlas last December 12thFor the new Clausura 2022 season that begins tonight, there are five clubs that start as those forced to be crowned, taking into account the templates and the time their technicians have been in charge of the project.

America

First is the America, a team that has fallen short in the last two tournaments at the hands of Santiago Solari. For this third campaign, it reinforced its roster with the arrivals of Jonathan dos Santos and the Chilean midfielder Diego Valdés.

The Argentine coach, who has been criticized for his orderly and defensive style, has already led the Eagles in 37 games of which he has won 22, tied eight and lost seven. In the last two tournaments he was eliminated in the Quarterfinals by Pachuca Y Pumas, teams that came to the Liguilla from Repechage.

Blue Cross

After The Machine ended its streak of 23 years without lifting a First Division championship, the Opening Tournament 2021 It was forgotten, being out in the play-off at the hands of Monterrey. And despite the fact that important players have left the champion squad, the board of directors and the coaching staff have reinforced the team with the arrival of weighty elements.

For the Closing 2022 Juan Reynoso will have at your disposal Uriel antuna, Alejandro mayorga, Erick Lira, Christian Tabó Y Charly rodriguez, which comes from Monterrey, team to which the midfielder left Luis Romo.

Monterrey

Speaking of the Monterrey team, Javier Aguirre will have his third opportunity to transcend with the Sultana del Norte team in Liga MX, a competition in which he has disappointed in the last year, in which Vasco has been at the forefront of the project.

In addition to the vast campus, Aguirre will have for this semester the aforementioned Luis Romo already Rodolfo Pizarro, player who returns to the Rayados, after an unpredictable stint for Inter Miami in the MLS.

Tigers

The archrival is also another of the teams forced to be protagonists this campaign. The Tigers, from the hand of Miguel Herrera who will live his second tournament with the felines, they added to their squad Jesus Angle, coming from the champion Atlas, already Sebastian Cordova, a player who surprisingly left the America to enlist with the Northerners.

After a season in which he reached the Semifinals, the Louse will have the responsibility of returning the university club to the foreground, to which it became accustomed in the last decade, time in which it managed to lift five league championships and one of the Champions League of the Concacaf.

Atlas

Although it does not have the payrolls of the mentioned teams, Atlas, the current monarch of Mexican soccer, is another of the clubs that will be forced to transcend in the Closing 2022.

From the hand of Diego Cocca, the red-black box showed in the Opening 2021 that heavy investments do not always lead to championships, so with a squad with a single movement, they will try to stay in the top places in national football, and show that the title was not a coincidence.