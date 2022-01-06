America fans explode against Brian Ocampo for his conditions to sign with the team

Initially, the box Coapa remained as the team with the greatest possibility of achieving the hiring of the footballer Brian Ocampo, since the talks and the approach with the player were on the right track, but last Monday, a scenario arose that is hindering the hiring.

What is happening and what is the player requesting?

A few hours ago, it was announced that the representative of the Uruguayan player has requested that the amount of 4.5 million dollars be awarded to the 22-year-old soccer player, an amount that is intended to be distributed with the National Club.

America’s anger and her hobby

This action generated annoyance within the Americanist team, due to the fact that Ocampo He is a free agent, which means that he has no connection with Nacional’s squad and therefore there is no reason to give the club a percentage of money.

In addition, it was also reported that those who make up the player’s environment seek to extend Ocampo’s bond at Nacional with the purpose of selling it with a current contract.

Now, the signing of Brian is moving further and further away from the Azulcremas ranks and the fans of Coapa has exploded against the player, their representative and the conditions they are requesting.

What is the América club doing in the face of the complication of the signing?

In accordance with ESPN, the Eagles They are evaluating other options to reinforce the right wing of the team, after confirming the complications they have faced in the last hours, apparently there is already a plan “B”.

The Coapa squad is rumored to be interested in Ivan Alejo, player belonging to Cádiz from Spain and they have even had informal talks so far but a formal proposal has not yet been generated.

What the Uruguayan press says

The media in Uruguay are already beginning to rule out the arrival of Ocampo to Mexico and instead, they mention other teams that are showing interest in him, where they affirm that the Sao Paulo from Brazil asked about their services, but so far, River plate is who is more likely to include you in their staff.