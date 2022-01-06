America, far from closing the hiring of Brian Ocampo

Enrique Martinez Villar

Brian Ocampo’s hiring with him America hangs by a thread since the directive of the Eagles He is unable to agree with the player’s representative on the amounts to be disbursed, since he is a free agent.

According to information obtained by Halftime, the player’s agent wishes to charge the America near $ 4.5 million for the transfer of the player, since the idea of ​​this is to leave a part of the money to Uruguay National, club to which he belonged.

The same source revealed that America he is only willing to give $ 2.5 million to the player as part of the salary plus one more in variables, which would be in accordance with the objectives set, a situation that does not convince the representative or the player.

Ocampo Being a free player, he also has Brazilian football offers, specifically the Botafogo, a club that would be willing to give the money requested by the representative to sign him.

They are already looking for a plan B in America

Given the situation in which the negotiation with Ocampo, the board of America is already considering a plan B to reinforce the position of winger on the right, the same as since the previous tournament Santiago Solari has asked directly.

The eyes of the Eagles are put on footballers in South America to be able to find the ideal reinforcement, but they have also turned to the European market with elements that Solari knows, just as they did with Alvaro Fidalgo.